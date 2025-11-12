Melody Shari's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $2.5 million. She starred on Love & Marriage: Huntsville for nine seasons and is the founder of Seventh Avenue Beauty and co-owner of Nubian Television. She told Ebony magazine of her entrepreneurial journey in August 2025:

I have been in business since I was 25; that is over a decade of working for myself and making things work. The secret behind my success is never allowing fear to outweigh my faith.

Melody Shari's Seventh Avenue Beauty products (L). The American entrepreneur (R). Photo: @melodyshari (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Melody appeared on Love & Marriage: Huntsville since its premiere in 2019 (filming began in 2018) until she officially announced her departure in 2025 .

since its premiere in 2019 (filming began in 2018) until she . She co-owns the real estate development company, Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC , alongside her ex-husband, Martell Holt.

, alongside her ex-husband, Martell Holt. Shari launched her music career with the release of Tell Tale Signs on 19 March 2021.

on 19 March 2021. Her skincare and beauty brand, Seventh Avenue Beauty, specialises in products such as body oils, scrubs and hair care.

Melody Shari's profile summary

Full name Melody Shari Rodgers Date of birth 11 November 1985 Age 40 years old (2025) Birthplace Brundidge, Alabama, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Education Alabama A&M University Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Martell Holt Mother Vanessa Rodgers Tracy Profession Entrepreneur, singer, reality TV star, content creator Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok YouTube

A look at Melody Shari's net worth and career earnings

According to National Today and HotNewHipHop, Melody has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million.

After graduating from Alabama A&M University, she began her career as an English teacher in middle school before transitioning into business and later reality television. From owning her own TV network to authoring books, here is how Shari made her wealth.

Motivational speaker Melody Shari. Photo: @melodyshari on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC

About two years after Melody and Martell Holt's marriage in 2008, they both left their teaching jobs to start their business, Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC.

Within seven years, the company, specialising in asset management, property restoration, and lawn care, had grown into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. Shari remains the firm's CEO despite her divorce from Holt.

Diversification into reality TV

Shari previously starred on Oprah Winfrey Network's hit series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The show centres around a few African-American couples who are longtime friends as they attempt to revitalise Huntsville through their joint real estate ventures.

Although Love & Marriage: Huntsville significantly bolstered Melody's fame and success, it revealed the cracks in her former marriage publicly. In January 2025, she announced her departure from the show and, in her interview with Ebony, revealed the reason behind the decision, saying:

I left to protect my mental and emotional health. Additionally, I do not watch it because I am still healing from the trauma I went through on the show.

Melody Shari and a product from her skincare and beauty brand. Photo: @melodyshari (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Shari also hinted that a return to Love & Marriage: Huntsville is not in her books, stating:

Why would I go back to where the lions are after walking away from the den?

Seventh Avenue Beauty franchise

Melody started working on the skincare and beauty brand in 2017 and launched it in 2022. In her exclusive chat with Ebony, she shared how suffering from rosacea as a child inspired her to venture into the industry, revealing:

Growing up, my great-grandmother applied some natural oils to my skin to address an inflammatory condition I had. With the help of a qualified Black female chemist, I began formulating products that are vegan and paraben-free for individuals with skin issues.

Seventh Avenue Beauty has also branched into selling athletic wear. Shari has partnered with Pausner Cosmetics and collaborated with stylist J Bolin on a fashion-related project.

Masterclasses and motivational speaking

In June 2020, Melody launched Masterclass With Melody, which she describes as "a five-week training course where participants are taught how to launch and build property preservation businesses.

A fee of about $3,000 is charged for the programme. Shari also has several motivational speech gigs that significantly contribute to her financial portfolio.

Singer Melody Shari. Photo: @melodyshari (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Music and books

Melody has co-authored several books, including America's Leading Ladies: Who Positively Impact the World and The 9-5 Entrepreneur: Twelve Questions to Think about Before Taking The Leap. Shari has also released several singles. Her discography includes:

Sidechick Award (2021)

Down (2022)

Take Me Back (2023)

Never Really Cared (2023)

Nobody's Business (2024)

FAQs

Melody Shari reportedly made her first million in her 20s. Below are frequently asked questions about the entrepreneur:

Is Melody Shari married?

Melody and Martell had been married for over a decade when she filed for divorce in August 2020 following his affair with Arionne Curry. The divorce was finalised in March 2021. The ex-couple shares a son, Martell Jr., and daughters Maliah, Malani and Mariah.

What is Martell Holt's net worth?

Martell's estimated net worth is $5 million, per HotNewHipHop. His income primarily stems from his career as a reality TV star, author and real estate entrepreneur.

Apparel from Melody Shari's line. Photo: @Melody Shari (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Is Melody Shari active on Instagram?

Shari has 661k Instagram followers, 380k Facebook followers, 194k TikTok followers and 36.4k YouTube subscribers as of 10 November 2025. She mainly earns from the platforms through ad revenue, sponsored content and merchandise sales.

Wrapping up

Melody Shari's net worth, estimated at $2.5 million, mirrors her profitable entrepreneurial ventures. She turned a childhood skin condition into a beauty brand for Black women. In addition, Shari appeared on Love & Marriage: Huntsville from 2019 to 2025.

READ MORE: Kendra Scott's net worth: The self-made success of a jewellery icon

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Kendra Scott's financial portfolio. When Kendra started her jewellery line in 2002, she only had $500 and lessons from a failed business.

Today, her financial portfolio consists of earnings from the revenue generated by Kendra Scott LLC and investment returns from companies, including Helm Boots and Tiff's Treats.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News