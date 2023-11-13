Is Kid Cudi gay? Exploring the truth behind the rapper's sexuality

Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, widely recognised as Kid Cudi, is a multifaceted artist known for his innovative fusion of rock, alternative, and hip-hop in the music industry. Over the years, he has garnered fame and a dedicated fan base for his distinctive style. However, amidst his musical journey, Kid Cudi has faced speculation and rumours about his sexuality, mainly due to his unique fashion choices. So, is Kid Cudi gay?

Kid Cudi spoke at a panel during New York Comic Con at Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kid Cudi's sexuality is not something the talented musician talks about often. But he does not shy away from shutting down the never-ending critiquing of his lifestyle choices. His critics are often people who either think he is doing too much to support the Pride community or those who think he is using them to chase clout.

Full name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi Nickname Kid Cudi, Juan Pablo, Cudder, The Lonely Stoner, Super Duper Cudi, Mr. Solo Dolo Gender Male Date of birth 30 January 1984 Age 39 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8” Height in centimetres 174 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Body measurements in inches 38-13-33 Body measurements in centimetres 97-33-84 Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Elsie Harriet Father Lindberg Styles Mescudi Siblings Domingo, Dean, Maisha Marital status Single Ex-girlfriends Jamie Baratta, Michelle Trachtenberg, Mariel Haenn, Stella Maeve, Raquel Deriane Children One School/University Shaker Heights High School, Solon High School, University of Toledo Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, fashion designer, model, director, filmmaker Net worth $16 million Social media fields Instagram, X (Twitter)

How old is Kid Cudi?

Kid Cudi was born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi on 30 January 1984. His parents, Elsie Harriet and Lindberg Styles Mescudi, have three other children: Cudi's two brothers, Domingo and Dean, and his sister, Maisha.

Juan Pablo, as he often loved to be addressed, had a rough upbringing after his father succumbed to cancer when Kid was only 11 years old, leaving his mother as a single-parent.

Is Kid Cudi gay?

Whether he is gay is contested. This is partly because he has not expressly disclosed this. The millionaire's sexuality often makes headlines.

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi spoke onstage at Reel To Reel: Intergalactic at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

Is Kid Cudi bi?

Some people have concluded that he is not, while others believe he is. Nevertheless, the artist has shown strong support for the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2015, he vocally advocated for LGBTQ+ rights, signalling his stance on inclusivity and acceptance within hip-hop culture and the world. His music video featuring two men kissing further emphasised his commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Is Kid Cudi straight?

His fashion choices have often attracted significant attention and controversy, particularly his willingness to break gender norms by wearing dresses. On multiple occasions, he has donned dresses, including a memorable appearance in a wedding dress at the CFDA 2021 awards in New York City.

Who is Kid Cudi's partner?

A convincing theory in the rebuttal of Kid Cudi's sexuality is the fact that he has dated several female celebrities in the past, although he is currently single.

One of his oldest romantic partners is Jamie Baratta, whom he began dating in 2009 and broke up with in 2012 after an on-and-off in-between. He was also seen in public with Michelle Trachtenberg, Mariel Haenn, and Stella Maeve at different times.

The most recent of his love life was his romance with Raquel Deriane. He even wrote a song titled after his ex-girlfriend's birthday.

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Fast facts about Kid Cudi

The musician and father of one has been linked to several high-profile celebrities. At the age of 39 (as of 2023) Kid Cudi has amassed a net worth of $16 million, as per reports. What else is known about him?

Does Kid Cudi have a daughter?

Cudi is the father of Vada Mescudi, born in March 2010. He had her with his ex-girlfriend, Jacqueline Munyasya.

Why did Kid Cudi leave Good Music?

He said his potential was not being fully harnessed as he would prefer to do specific songs with the label instead. This came after he had launched his music career. He was signed in 2008 and ended the contract in 2013 on an amicable note after releasing three albums under the label.

Are Kanye and Kid Cudi still friends?

Kid Cudi and his former boss have been at loggerheads after he departed from the label. Although they have occasionally patched it up, there has been a final break in communication recently. According to the artist, it would take some miracle before he would be friends with Kanye again.

Final word

Is Kid Cudi gay? Despite controversies surrounding his fashion choices and rumours about his sexuality, it is mere assumptions or speculations to answer in the affirmative. But it is no gainsay that the artist supports the LGBTQ+ community, and he has distinctive fashion choices.

