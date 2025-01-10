Meg Ryan's appearance has been a topic of discussion for many. She took a break from acting in 2015 and made a comeback in 2023, and fans could not stop talking about her facial transformation. So, did Meg Ryan get plastic surgery?

Meg Ryan at the 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (L). Meg during the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Meg Ryan started acting in 1981 when she played Debby Blake in Rich and Famous. She gained fame when she portrayed Betsy Steward in As the World Turns. The actress has transformed over the years, changing her lips, cheeks, and eyebrows, making many curious to know if she went under the knife. Here is what you need to know.

Profile summary

Full name Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra Famous as Meg Ryan Age 63 years old (as of 2024) Date of birth 19 November 1961 Gender Female Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Fairfield, Connecticut, United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 126 lbs (57 kg) Body measurements 35-25-35 inches (89-63-89 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Harry Hyra Mother Susan Jordan Duggan Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Dennis Quaid Children 2 School Saint Pius X Elementary School, Bethel High School College New York University, University of Connecticut Profession Actress, producer, director Social media Instagram, Facebook

Did Meg Ryan get plastic surgery?

There have been rumours that the actress went under the knife. This rumour resulted from Meg Ryan’s appearance, which has been a topic of discussion for many. Her face has changed over the years, making many believe she got cosmetic surgery.

The actress never confirmed the rumours about her getting plastic surgery. According to Glamour, she denied the rumours and said she embraced her old age.

I can't pay attention to it. I just can't. It's not worth it. Of course, that would hurt someone's feelings... As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I'm at. Ageing is not that terrifying.

Top five facts about Meg Ryan. Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Meg Ryan unrecognizable?

Fans have called Meg Ryan 'unrecognizable' several times due to her facial changes. According to the New York Post, in 2023, during the screening of Michael J Fox's documentary STILL, fans were shocked by her change in appearance, which made many think she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

Meg Ryan’s surgery rumours began in 2016. During the 70th Annual Tony Awards event, people criticized her for allegedly having plastic surgery. As per Yahoo, the actress told Porter magazine that she loved her age and did not fear getting older.

I love my age. I love my life right now. I love what I know about. I love the person I've become, the one I've evolved.

What does Meg Ryan look like now?

The actress's face has changed considerably over the years. Below are Meg Ryan's before-and-after plastic surgery photos and some of the cosmetic procedures she is alleged to have undergone.

1. Meg Ryan's facelift

Meg Ryan may have undergone a facelift, making her face appear lifted. Photo: Evans Agostini, Lorena Sopena (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Meg Ryan’s face looks lifted, and her cheeks appear fuller. According to the New York Post, celebrity facial surgeon Dr. Sam Rizk said the actress had a 'bad facelift' in the wrong direction.

I think she had a bad facelift in the wrong direction, sideways instead of vertical. The telltale sign of the horizontal surgery is her mouth.

2. Meg Ryan's Botox injections

Meg Ryan may have used Botox injections to make her forehead appear smoother with no wrinkles. Photo: Rich Fury, Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actress is alleged to have used Botox injections. Her eyebrows and forehead have transformed. The skin of her forehead appears tightened with no wrinkles. The actress's eyebrows also appear raised, and her eyes smaller than before.

3. Meg Ryan's fillers

Meg Ryan may have enhanced her lips with lip fillers, making her lips appear slightly bigger. Photo: @megryan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress is also believed to have enhanced her lips with fillers. According to Dr Rizk, Meg Ryan's lips appear larger and uneven because they were injected with fillers. Her cheeks also appear bigger, making her eyes look smaller.

She has doughy cheeks that were never there before. Cheeks never get bigger as you get older. Ryan's eyes now appear smaller than when she was younger due to her fuller cheeks. When you have a lot of filler or fat in your cheeks, and you smile, where does it go? The cheeks go up, and what's above the cheek, the eyes.

Did Meg Ryan have cosmetic surgery on her face?

The actress has been alleged to have undergone plastic surgery on her face due to her changed appearance. However, she has denied the rumours several times, saying she embraced her "old" age and is unafraid of getting old.

Is Meg Ryan married?

Meg Ryan speaks onstage during the Annette Bening Telluride Film Festival Tribute Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on 6 January 2024. Photo: Charley Gallay (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actress is currently single. She was married to the American actor Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001. The two announced their divorce in 2000, and it was finalized in 2001. They divorced because of alleged infidelity from both sides. Dennis is currently married to Laura Savoie, a registered yoga teacher.

Frequently asked questions

Meg Ryan rose to fame in 1982 and has landed roles in popular films like Top Gun and Sleepless Nights. Her transformation over the years has made fans curious whether she got plastic surgery. The following are frequently asked questions about the actress.

Did Meg Ryan have plastic surgery? The actress denied all the rumours concerning her having plastic surgery.

The actress denied all the rumours concerning her having plastic surgery. What did Meg Ryan do to her face? She is alleged to have undergone plastic procedures but denied the rumours.

She is alleged to have undergone plastic procedures but denied the rumours. Who is Meg Ryan's husband? As of 2025, the actress is single.

As of 2025, the actress is single. Does Meg Ryan have children? The American actress has two children, Jack Quaid and Daisy True Ryan.

Did Meg Ryan get plastic surgery? The actress's changes in facial features have been associated with plastic surgery, but she denied the rumours. She has been alleged to have had cosmetic procedures like face lifting and Botox injections.

