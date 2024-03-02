Madonna's plastic surgery: Timeline, experts' analysis, and photos

Madonna, full name Madonna Louise Ciccone, is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman. She rose to prominence in the 1980s with hits like Like a Virgin, Material Girl, and Into the Groove. Her appearance at the Grammy Awards in 2023 drew a lot of concern and criticism due to the extent of change in her features. Here is all about Madonna's plastic surgery.

From her iconic cone bras and lace gloves in the 1980s to her recent looks, Madonna's impact on fashion is undeniable. Photo: @madonna (modified by author)

Madonna's appearance has noticeably changed, leading to speculation about the extent of any plastic surgery she may have had. She has transformed over the years, changing her lips, nose, and body.

Everything about Madonna's plastic surgeries

Did Madonna have plastic surgery? Madonna's plastic surgeries have been a topic of discussion and speculation over the years. Like many celebrities, Madonna has faced scrutiny and rumours regarding cosmetic procedures to maintain her youthful appearance.

After lots of speculations, Madonna finally admitted to plastic surgery after that unrecognizable appearance at the Grammys. Photo: @madonna (modified by author)

Madonna breast implants

The American singer has been rumoured to have had breast augmentation for decades, but she has never confirmed or denied the rumours. Breast implants, also known as breast augmentation or augmentation mammoplasty, are surgical procedures aimed at increasing the size, fullness, and symmetry of breasts. This is achieved by inserting saline-filled or silicone gel-filled implants beneath the breast tissue or chest muscle.

Madonna rose to prominence in the 1980s with hits like Like a Virgin, Material Girl, and Into the Groove. Photo: @madonna (modified by author)

Experts' analysis of Madonna's plastic surgery

Several experts have given their opinion on Madonna's new appearance. According to Dr. Michael Horn, a board-certified plastic surgeon from Chicago, he believes the Queen of Pop has had a facelift and a nose job:

She has undergone a facelift. This is obvious because her skin is tight and pulled back with no wrinkles. Her eyes also seem smaller, likely due to being pulled during a facelift.

According to Jennifer Levine, a double-board certified plastic surgeon, she also believes Madonna had plastic surgery.

Madonna's face appears unnaturally tight and full. There is also volume replacement to her lips and whole face, including temples, chin, cheeks, and jawline. Her face is devoid of wrinkles, indicating neuromodulators and possibly laser resurfacing.

According to Dr. Barry Weintraub, a board-certified surgeon, the singer had likely undergone a brow lift, as evidenced by her unusually high forehead and above-average eyebrows. In an interview with The Daily Mail, he said,

Her eyebrows are also higher than the position of her brows in 1986, meaning the distance between her eyelashes and her eyebrows is much higher than ours. You see a lot more volume in the upper third of her face. Her cheekbones are much, much fuller, which is secondary to either fat or filler injections.

Her appearance at the Grammy Awards in 2023 drew a lot of concern and criticism due to the extent of change in her features. Photo: @madonna (modified by author)

Brow lifts are cosmetic surgical procedures aimed at reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging in the forehead area. During a brow lift, the surgeon raises the soft tissues of the forehead and brow, tightening the skin and underlying muscles to create a more youthful and rejuvenated appearance.

How does Madonna look like now?

Madonna's appearance has changed over the years, and she looks younger than her age, leading to speculation about cosmetic procedures. Here are Madonna's before and after plastic surgery photos:

1. Madonna's facelift

She may have done a facelift to lift and tighten the facial skin and underlying muscles to create a smoother, more youthful appearance. Photo: @madonna (modified by author)

Some observers believe Madonna may have had a facelift to tighten and rejuvenate her facial skin, resulting in a smoother and more youthful appearance.

2. Botox injections

Madonna may have used Botox to reduce the appearance of wrinkles on her face. Photo: @madonna (modified by author)

Botox injections are commonly used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines by temporarily paralyzing facial muscles. Madonna's remarkably smooth forehead has led to speculation that she may have used Botox to achieve this effect.

3. Madonna's fillers

The singer may have used dermal fillers to rejuvenate the appearance of the skin. Photo: @madonna (modified by author)

Madonna may have used dermal fillers to enhance volume in areas such as her cheeks and lips, giving her a more youthful appearance.

4. Skin treatments

She uses skincare treatments to improve the skin's health and appearance. Photo: @madonna (modified by author)

Madonna invests in skincare treatments and procedures to maintain her complexion. These may include laser treatments, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion.

What has Madonna done to her face?

Madonna finally admitted to getting plastic surgery in a candid post on social media. However, she did not reveal what kind of procedure she had.

Madonna's early life

Madonna (age 65 years in 2024) was born in Bay City, Michigan, on August 16, 1958. Her father, Silvio Ciccone, was of Italian descent, and her mother, Madonna Fortin, was of French-Canadian ancestry. Her mother passed away from breast cancer when she was just five years old, which had a significant impact on her life.

Is Madonna married?

Although Madonna is currently single, she has been married twice. Her first marriage was to actor Sean Penn. They were married in 1985 but divorced in 1989.

Her second marriage was to British filmmaker Guy Ritchie. They married in 2000, but unfortunately, the marriage ended in divorce in 2008. She has also been involved in several high-profile relationships throughout her life.

Does Madonna have children?

Madonna has six children, four of whom are adopted:

Lourdes Leon, born on October 14, 1996, is her eldest child with personal trainer Carlos Leon.

Rocco Ritchie, Madonna's son with filmmaker Guy Ritchie, was born on August 11, 2000.

Madonna adopted David Banda from Malawi in 2006. He was born on September 24, 2005.

She also adopted Mercy James from Malawi in 2009. Mercy was born on January 22, 2006.

Madonna adopted twin girls, Estere and Stelle, from Malawi in 2017. Their birth date is not publicly known, but they were reportedly born in 2012.

Above is everything you would love to know about Madonna's plastic surgery, which worked out well for her. She is known for her bold and beautiful looks, making her one of the beauty icons of all time. Madonna has also been actively involved in philanthropic efforts in Malawi, mainly through her charity, Raising Malawi, which focuses on improving the lives of children in the country.

