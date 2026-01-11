Noah Schnapp's dating life remains largely private as of early 2026, and he is presumably single. However, on 5 January 2023, the actor publicly came out as gay in a TikTok video where he shared that his family and friends had embraced the truth and that his Stranger Things character, Will Byers, had helped him out of the closet.

When I finally told my loved ones I was gay after being scared and in the closet for 18 years, all they said was "we know".

Noah Schnapp during the 2025 Kia Forum (L). The actor and Millie Bobby Brown at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in 2025 (R). Photo: Michael Buckner, Eamonn McCormack (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Noah has never been in any publicly known relationship , and is primarily focused on his education, acting career and personal growth.

, and is primarily focused on his education, acting career and personal growth. He has expressed that being honest about his sexual orientation made his personal and professional life "a million times better".

made his personal and professional life "a million times better". Schnapp once alluded to Nick Nelson as his "type" of guy .

. Instead of discussing his love life, he often highlights his deep platonic relationships, especially his close friendship with Stranger Things co-star Millie Brown.

Noah Schnapp's profile summary

Full name Noah Cameron Schnapp Date of birth 3 October 2004 Age 21 years old (As of January 2026) Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American/ Canadian Marital status Unmarried Parents Karine and Mitchell Schnapp Siblings 1 Profession Actor, entrepreneur, social media personality Years active 2014-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

Who is Noah Schnapp dating?

Noah is widely believed to be single. In August 2023, he told Variety that he had not given "any thought to dating" due to his busy schedule.

I am just enjoying life and taking things one step at a time.

Nonetheless, Schnapp is open to love if the right person comes.

I am not actively looking for a match, but if someone comes along, then I am open to it.

Actor Noah Schnapp during Stranger Things' FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theatre in 2025. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Noah Schnapp came out as gay at 18

Noah publicly identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. In the caption of his now-deleted coming-out video, he wrote, per People:

I am more similar to Will than I thought.

In July 2022, months before his own announcement, Schnapp had officially confirmed that Will is gay and in love with his best friend, Mike (Finn Wolfhard). Speaking to Variety, he shared how he gained the courage to come out after Will also did in the series.

Once I fully embraced Will's sexual orientation, it was an exponential speed towards accepting myself. I would probably still be in the closet if I had never played that character.

Noah added that seeing the support Will received for coming out encouraged him not to "worry about anything".

I saw all the love Will got on TikTok and Instagram. There was not one bad thing about being gay. I was like, "If he has all this support, why should I be scared of saying my truth out loud?"

Noah Schnapp during the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

A look at Noah Schnapp's "crushes"

Following his coming out, Noah hinted at a possible fictional crush on Kit Connor's Heartstopper character Nick Nelson. According to US Weekly, his now-deleted tweet read:

Where do I find Nick Nelson?

For years, Schnapp has had a lighthearted "obsession" with Euphoria star Zendaya. During the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, he told reporters that she was the person he most wanted to meet, gushing, "She is so pretty, I love her."

Although the pair did not meet that day, Noah gave her a shoutout during his award acceptance speech. However, he finally met her face-to-face during the 2019 People's Choice Awards. The following year, Schnapp narrated their first interaction during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying:

I walked up to her, nervous. She was so cute and smelled amazing. She bent down and said hi to me. I remember every detail about that surreal moment.

He once joked about replacing Tom Holland as Spider-Man for a chance to be with her. During a December 2025 interview with TUDUM by Netflix, Noah revealed he had a "work crush" on his Stranger Things co-star Maya Hawke, who plays Robin.

I watched Maya's performance in other seasons and was like, "Oh my God, I love her; she is magnetic." I badly wanted a scene with her.

Zendaya and Noah Schnapp at the 2019 People's Choice Awards (L). The actor at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2025 (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Axelle (modified by author)

Noah often refers to Millie Brown as his "best friend for life"

Noah and Millie met on the set of Netflix's Stranger Things and clicked right away. During the 2024 Epic Cons' The Upside Down festival, he shared details about their friendship, revealing:

We have made so many special memories together. She is like family to me.

In a June 2022 MTV News interview, Brown revealed that they had a marriage pact. She said:

We agreed to get married if we were still single at 40, because we would make good roommates.

However, Millie began dating actor Jake Bongiovi in 2021, and she announced their engagement in 2023. Noah was one of the few Stranger Things cast members who attended Brown's 2024 private wedding.

In fact, until Jake, Schnapp had "disapproved" of all of Millie's exes. In 2025, Bongiovi and Brown named Noah their adopted daughter's godfather.

Exploring Noah Schnapp's early life and career

Schnapp (21 as of January 2026) was born on 3 October 2004. He was raised in Scarsdale alongside his twin sister Chloe. Noah is Jewish and held his bar mitzvah in Israel.

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown during the 2022 premiere of Stranger Things at Netflix Brooklyn in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss

After acting in several school and community plays, he launched his professional acting career voicing Charlie Brown in the 2015 film The Peanuts Movie. Below are some of Schnapp's other credits:

Bridge of Spies (2015)

(2015) The Circle (2016)

(2016) Abe (2020)

(2020) Waiting for Anya (2020)

(2020) Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (2021)

(2021) The Tutor (2023)

Conclusion

Little is known about Noah Schnapp's dating life, as he prefers to keep his romantic details private. While the actor is reportedly not seeing someone, he has expressed interest in exploring a relationship if he meets his "Mr. Right"

