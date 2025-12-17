Who is Jacques from Love Island, and where is he today?

Jacques from Love Island left the villa on Day 37 to "get back to himself". Later, he took to Instagram to brand the show the "worst decision" of his life, revealing that he underestimated the effect it would have on his emotional and mental health. Jacques' post in part read:

The first two weeks in the villa were probably the happiest I have ever been in a very long time. However, the last two were the exact opposite. I felt worse with each passing day until I realised that if I did not leave, I would never go back to my normal self.

Jacques O'Neill is a professional rugby league footballer who plays as a loose forward for the York Knights in the RFL Championship.

who plays as a loose forward for the York Knights in the RFL Championship. He was a contestant on the eighth series of Love Island in 2022.

in 2022. While on the show, Jacques was in a relationship with Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne .

. His family released a statement during his time in the villa, revealing he could "fundamentally struggle with his emotions at times" due to ADHD.

Jacques from Love Island entered the show as a "bombshell"

Jacques entered the Love Island villa on Day 7. In his introduction video, he described himself as a lover boy, revealing that he knows if a woman is going to be his girlfriend "within a week". O'Neill also added:

I am a catch because I am loyal, respectful and have good manners.

On what he would bring to the show, Jacques said:

I will bring laughter and good vibes. I am a very straight-up person; I do not know how to beat around the bush.

He coupled up with Paige Thorne, and they remained together for the majority of his stay on the villa.

Jacques O'Neill left the villa for mental health purposes

O'Neill announced he was quitting Love Island on 12 July 2022, and his exit was featured in that evening's episode. After summoning his fellow islanders, Jacques revealed that he was leaving the show for his mental well-being:

I am not a fake person, so I cannot pretend to be someone else. Not only is it unfair to me, but also to Paige. For our relationship to work out, I have to be at my best, and if that means leaving the villa, I will do it.

Jacques' decision to leave the villa came after a period of struggling with his emotions following his "hook up" with a Casa Amor bombshell and the arrival of love rival Adam Collard, who commented about his maturity.

He received backlash for some of his behaviour on the show

After leaving Love Island, Jacques reflected on his time on the show in a since-deleted Instagram post, per HuffPost. He wrote:

What a rollercoaster of emotions the show was from start to finish. I was not mentally prepared for how it would be at all. I have rewatched some episodes of the show, and I understand why I received criticism for certain actions. I am working to become a better person.

In a 2022 interview with The Sun, O'Neill also revealed he feared he would "get physical with Adam".

The show broke me, and I was already broken. While many know about my ADHD diagnosis, it is no excuse for my on-screen behaviour.

Jacques revealed that some of the reality TV show's producers had persuaded him to continue staying in the villa, but he had to leave.

Jacques regrets leaving rugby for reality TV in 2022

O'Neill has previously played for the Castleford Tigers in the Super League. Additionally, he has spent time on dual registration and loan with Halifax and Leigh Centurions.

In June 2022, Jacques paused his sporting career to appear on the reality show Love Island. On 22 June 2025, he expressed regret for abandoning rugby via an Instagram post that read:

A few years ago, I stupidly walked away from my passion in pursuit of a life that was not for me. I ended up losing myself and being in a dark place. Nonetheless, I am grateful for the lessons I learnt from this setback.

Exploring Jacques O'Neill's early life

The sportsman (26 as of 2025) was born on 8 May 1999 in Cumbria, England. His mother, Janet Wright, brought him up as a single parent. On 9 May 2025, Jacques penned a heartfelt message to his mom on Instagram, writing:

I do not know how you coped with me growing up, Mom. Although I do not tell you this enough, you did an amazing job raising three kids single-handedly. I am glad I can take care of you now.

Jacques is active on social media. He commands 1.1 million Instagram followers as of 15 December 2025. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Are Jacques and Paige still together?

The pair purportedly did not rekindle their romance after Love Island. Paige has been romantically linked with Jay Sheridan, Drew Wedlake and rapper Formz.

Who is Jacques O'Neill dating?

Jacques is reportedly single, following his split from internet sensation Ellie O'Donnell in September 2025. Before appearing on Love Island, he had dated Gemma Owen, who was also featured in the show.

Wrapping up

Jacques from Love Island is widely recognised for his short tenure on the reality TV show. He entered the villa on Day 7 and left on Day 37, citing a need to prioritise his mental health. O'Neill has since gone back to his "first love", rugby league football.

