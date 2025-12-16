TikToker Junior King's family has given an update on the passenger who was travelling with him in the horrific car crash

The Eastern Cape-born entertainer died after a head - on collision between a light truck and a sedan on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei on Thursday, 11 December 2025

South Africans took to social media this week to pay tribute to the 29-year-old musician and dancer

The family of Gqeberha-based musician Junior King recently gave an update on the passenger, who was hospitalised from the car accident, which claimed the life of their son.

Junior King was travelling with his 2 children and two other people when he passed away in a car crash on Thursday, 11 December.

The artist's wife, Reece Lane, and his sister also announced his memorial service on their social media pages on Monday, 15 December 2025.

Junior King's sister, Lucinda Windvogel, gave an update on her Facebook account on Monday, 15 December 2025, on the passenger who was hospitalised after the car accident.

Windvogel wrote: "Update on the passenger Calum that was involved in the accident with Junior, he is getting better day by day. He started opening his eyes and also started communicating verbally, and for that, we are truly grateful that he is still admitted at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein, recovering.

We continue to keep him and his family in our prayers for complete healing, Lord and strength in Jesus name. We pray, Amen."

Social media user @Am_blujay shared photos of the rapper's car crash on his X account on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Social media users respond to the musician's car accident

@RenCreateX responded:

"Yet another talented artist gone. I had mad respect for his craft. What he did with children from our communities with his dance school will forever be unmatched. Gqeberha will always remember you! #RIPJuniorKing."

@Thabo_Maubane replied:

"Oh no! This is really sad. He was really making a name for himself."

@DesireeMet8178 reacted:

"This is devastating news. Such a talented guy. Condolences to his loved ones. He loved his family and students."

@brown_ginger13 said:

"Can we have a break perhaps? We are losing a lot of young souls."

@CrossCountryOP wrote:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace. I still can’t believe it, yazi, (hey). Oh, this family? He was so young."

@ImOverItNow1 reacted:

"Who were the other people in the car with him? Are they okay? What about those in the other car? Are they okay?"

@RevealMedia141 replied:

"Yhoo Junior King, RIP, gee. You did some amazing work, I won't lie."

@Letsoaloalex1 said:

"Condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

@GodsPlan_1305 reacted:

"Yhoh, this is too much."

Junior King's sister shares a photo in the mortuary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Junior King's sister, Lucinda Windvogel, shared a photo of her late brother after the tragic car accident.

The popular Gqeberha musician Junior King died on Thursday, 11 December 2025, at the age of 29 years.

South Africans and fans of the 29-year-old entertainer paid tribute to him on social media this past weekend.

