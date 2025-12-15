The memorial service of rapper and dancer Dugulth Ferreira, known as Junior King, has been announced

The family of the talented Eastern Cape entertainer confirmed his memorial service on Monday, 15 December 2025

South Africans are paying tribute to the social media influencer, who had a following of over 3 million on TikTok

The family of talented musician Junior King has announced his memorial service on social media this week following his passing on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Junior King's wife, Reec Lane, who shared videos of her last days with her husband before the car accident, shared his memorial services on her Instagram account this week.

King's sister, Lucinda Windvogel, also announced his memorial service on her TikTok account on Monday, 15 December 2025.

"Please note this is the memorial celebration of his life. The funeral details, which will be held on December 20th, will be shared soon," she wrote.

The memorial service of the dancer will start at 4 pm and will be held on Thursday, 18 December 2025, at Gelvandale Stadium in the Eastern Cape province.

Social media pays tribute to the rapper and dancer

Sam2303 responded:

"Praying for God to hold all in the palms of his comforting hands🙏🏻. Rest in eternal peace, Sir 🤍."

Monique Claasen reacted:

"My condolences to you, Cinda, and your family. May God be your comfort during this difficult time.💐"

_fa_duhhxtrs_ said:

"I’m truly sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you and your family during this difficult time. I know nothing can take away the pain, but I hope you find comfort in the memories and the love that will always remain. Please know that you’re not alone. I’m here for you, and I’m keeping you in my thoughts.❤️🫵🏼."

Yolandy Slabbert replied:

"My sincere condolences to you and your family🫂. I am so, so sorry for your loss💔."

Ray Mellow#17456390246574 wrote:

"My sincere condolences to you and your family. May God comfort you in this difficult time🙏🙏."

Carmen 💯🖤 responded:

"Junior King was a beacon of hope for our youth, leaving an indelible mark on every heart he touched. His unwavering spirit, boundless energy, and genuine love for the community inspired countless dreams, reminding us that greatness lives in kindness. Though his time with us was far too brief, his music, dances, laughter, and courage will echo forever through the streets where he grew up. May his soul find peace, and may we carry his fire forward, lighting the path for the next generation. 🌟To his family, my deepest condolences. Rest in peace, Junior King. Your legacy will never fade.😇"

Junior King's sister shares a photo of him in the mortuary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Junior King's sister, Lucinda Windvogel, shared a photo of her late brother after the tragic car accident.

The popular Gqeberha musician Junior King died on Thursday, 11 December 2025, at the age of 29 years.

South Africans and fans of the 29-year-old entertainer paid tribute to him on social media this past weekend.

