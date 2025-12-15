Social media influencer Reece Lane has paid tribute to her husband, Junior King, who died on Thursday, 11 December 2025

The musician shared videos of her last moments with her late husband on her social media account over the weekend

Fans of the TikToker have been posting condolences to his family and loved ones since his passing

Junior King's wife is devastated by his death

Talented musician Reece Lane recently honoured her late husband, Junior King, real name Dugulth Ferreira, who died in a head-on collision between a truck and a sedan on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Lane previously made headlines when she broke her silence following the passing of her talented husband.

The musician shared videos of her late husband and their children on her Instagram account on Sunday, 14 December 2025.

"I can’t even edit this video properly, it’s way too hard 😭💔. I can’t even fit all the memories in here💔. I am going to miss you so much.😭😭💔💔 Can’t God just borrow you back, please?😭😭😭. It doesn’t feel normal waking up knowing you're not here anymore. We love you so much. 💔💔♥️ Until death do us part, babe 😭💔," she captioned the post.

Social media users respond to Lane's post

Shirms_Atl_Meisie said:

"My heart can’t imagine these babies growing up without their daddy. His love for them was so clear. Praying that God’s presence carries you through this season of grief. May the Lord bless you and keep you, and may His face shine upon your family.🥺✨."

Kalcy93 wrote:

"I am sending you love and light, Reece. May God's perpetual light shine upon you during this hard time🙌."

RobynLee responded:

"😢😢😢😢😢I’m so sorry! May you find the strength to get through this 💔💔💔🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 Let us be your support system."

MandyFelixLine reacted:

My condolences, Reecie❤️May God give you strength. May God wrap his arms around you and Hunter. Keeping you in our prayers 🙏 #tight hug."

Nicole Oliver responded:

"Oh my God, Reece. 💔😥 Nothing or no one can comfort the pain you're going through. Good luck to you, Hunter, and the extended family. If it hurts so much, to us who know him through social media, and we who are once family are from home. I can only think of you. Be strong, woman. The heartache will become okay with time, but it will never heal. The memories, the specific dates, certain specific doings and lads, girls, it's still going to hurt a lot. But know, he'll always be your guardian angel, hey... Cry if you must cry, scream if need be, just hang in there for Hunter🥲. May God's hand of calm watch over you."

Junior King's Wife shares last videos

Inside Junior King's last TikTok post about his wife

