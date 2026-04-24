Marc Lottering responds to backlash for performing at Cape Town church

Marc Lottering faced criticism after joining Pastor Jose van Rensburg and his brother Tony on stage at New Hope Church in Cape Town on Sunday, 19 April 2026

Some conservative Christians, including preacher Oscar Bougardt, objected to the church inviting an openly gay entertainer onto the podium

Taking to Facebook, Pastor Jose addressed the backlash, while Marc Lottering broke his silence and gave an update on his well-being

Marc Lottering reacted to criticism for singing in church. Image: Marc Lottering

Source: Facebook

A Cape Town pastor who invited award-winning comedian Marc Lottering has responded to public backlash, particularly from a fellow member of the clergy.

Lottering, an openly gay, multi-talented entertainer, has also responded to the backlash.

On Sunday, 19 April 2026, Marc Loitering shared a video of himself and his brother Tony on stage at the New Hope Church in Cape Town. The pastor, whom the Strictly Come Dancing star called Josè, asked him and his brother to join him on stage for a performance.

Earlier, Marc Lottering posted pictures of himself attending the baptism of his best friend’s child, Noah-Kai.

Cape Town pastor defends Marc Lottering amid backlash

The clip of Marc Lottering performing alongside his brother Tony and New Hope Church Pastor Jose van Rensburg courted controversy from conservative Christians and fellow preacher Oscar Bougardt, who criticised the church for inviting an “openly gay man” onto the podium.

“Certain statements can be perceived as contentious. I will maintain my position regarding Jose Van Rensburg and Marc Lottering. Church leaders should uphold integrity and consistency in their actions,” part of Oscar Bougardt’s criticique read.

On Monday, 20 April, Pastor Jose responded on his Facebook page. Without mentioning Mac Lottering or Oscar Bougardt, he responded to the backlash with a measured response.

“Make this distinction clear: Sin separates people from God, but rejection from believers pushes them further away. Too many believers know how to identify sin, but don’t know how to carry people,” his response read.

See the post by clicking the link.

Marc Lottering reacts to backlash for performing at Cape Town church

On the same day, Marc Lottering, who previously reacted to the murder of the first openly gay imam, Muhsin Hendricks, responded to Oscar Bougardt’s commentary in a post on his official Facebook account.

He said that while he was aware of the criticism, he was not paying attention to it by choosing not to read the posts or comments.

“Hey Friends. I am aware of the ‘hate gay Marc Lottering’ post doing the rounds today - all because a Pastor dared to ask me to join him in song in church yesterday. I have been sent the links and am not opening or reading them, by choice,” part of the post reads.

Read the full post below:

Marc Lottering responded to criticism after singing in a Cape Town church. Image: Marc Lottering

Source: Facebook

In other news, Marc Lottering is gearing up for his stand-up special, Ankle Marc. He is set to perform in Kimberly at Hull Street Theatre on 1 and 2 May. He'll perform in Durban on 4 July at the Elizabeth Snodden Theatre. All shows start at 7:30 pm.

Marc Lottering mourns Soli Philander’s death

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Marc Lottering was shattered after learning of Soli Philander's passing.

Taking to his social media page, the comedian shared a poignant tribute to the veteran entertainer, expressing his devastation over his death.

Source: Briefly News