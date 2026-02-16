Meet Andrew Walker: The Hallmark star's best movies and personal life

Andrew Walker began his career as a football player before rising to prominence as an actor. His film debut in Laserhawk opened doors to further acting opportunities. Having appeared in over 65 film and television productions, he once reflected on how his acting journey began, saying:

I got started in acting when I was in elementary school back in Montreal. I was in a lunch-time drama program, then my teacher started an agency and began sending me out for auditions.

Andrew Walker's mother was a strong influence in his life

The actor was born in Montréal, Canada, on June 9, 1979, to the late Joyce Walker, a librarian, and Bruce Walker, a school administrator. He also has a sister, actress and model Jenimay Walker.

Although the Hallmark actor lost his mother in 2023, he has frequently honoured her memory through tributes, including scattering her ashes in Malibu. He once wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post:

The most dynamic, talented, strong-willed, loving and protective woman. I’m so lucky to call you my mother. This was a beautiful time, loved our visits, Mom. As you leave us in this material world, I’ll be able to feel your presence wherever I go, which gives me so much comfort. I love you eternally, mom.

Before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, Andrew was a college football player. While studying at Vanier College, he reportedly played football and secured a full scholarship to play at Boston College.

As The List noted, his football career was unfortunately cut short by a knee injury. While this setback hindered his dream of becoming a professional athlete, it ultimately opened the door to his acting career.

Andrew Walker partnered with the Hallmark Channel

Following his debut success in A Bride for Christmas in 2012, Andrew established a long-term working relationship with the Hallmark network. He told Decider about his experience in December 2025, saying:

I got this offer to do this movie, and when it aired, it did pretty well. Then I got another callback six months later. Every time the phone would ring, I’d say, ‘Wow, you want to see me back again?

Since then, Andrew Walker has appeared in more than 30 Hallmark movies. Contrary to rumours, the actor has no plans to leave the network, as She Knows noted.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, some of Andrew Walker's TV shows and movies include Adventures in Love & Birding, Jingle Bell Run, She's Making A List, and For Love & Honey.

Andrew is married to Cassandra Troy

Actor Andrew Walker first met his wife in 2004 while visiting Canada before they eventually married in 2012. Sharing during a June 2021 episode of The Creative Couples Podcast, Andrew Walker's wife said:

When we met and fell in love so quickly, we were babies. I was 21, and Andrew had just turned 25. I think the way that I would describe it is that I feel like I'm the best version of myself when I'm with Andrew, and we bring that out in each other.

Since their marriage, the couple has welcomed two children. Andrew Walker's sons are West Byron, born in July 2015, and Wolf Reinhard, born in December 2019.

The couple co-founded a cold-pressed juice company

While Andrew continues to pursue his career in entertainment, he and his wife co-founded Little West, formerly called Clover Juice, a cold-pressed juice company. As the couple shared on their company's website, they wrote:

We've always been passionate about eating with an emphasis on nutrition and wellness, and we love inspiring people to lead a healthier, more invigorating life.

Andrew Walker has a form of heterochromia

The actor reportedly has heterochromia iridum. As IMDb explained, he appears to have one blue eye and one brown or hazel eye, depending on the light.

Does Andrew Walker have cancer?

There are no available records showing that the Hollywood actor has cancer. However, People reported another individual with the same name who battled the disease and underwent surgery.

Exploring Andrew Walker's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Canadian actor and film producer has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Andrew accumulated his fortune through his acting career and business ventures, including the family-owned juice company.

