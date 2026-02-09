Jason Patric's net worth: A look at the Narc actor's career and earnings

Since he landed his first movie role in 1985, Jason Patric's net worth, now estimated at $8 million, reflects more than four decades of steady earnings from film, television, and stage work. His career has brought financial success, yet the actor insists:

I've never made a movie for money.

Jason Patric at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 26, 2024 (L) and at DGA Theatre Complex on August 19, 2024 (R). Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jason Patric is an American film, television, and stage actor with an estimated net worth of $ 8 million .

He is best known for roles in The Lost Boys , Sleepers , Narc , and My Sister’s Keeper , with several of these films achieving strong box-office success .

, , , and , with several of these films . On television, he portrayed Dr Theo Yedlin in the mystery series Wayward Pines and appeared in TV films such as Toughlove and The Girl in the Bathtub.

Profile summary

Full name John Anthony Miller III Nickname Jason Patric Date of birth 17 June 1966 Age 59 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth Queens, New York City, USA Nationality American Mother Linda Gleason Father Jason Miller Siblings 3 Ex-partner Danielle Schreiber Children Gus Patric School Cavallini Middle School, Salesian Roman Catholic Don Bosco Preparatory High School, Saint Monica Catholic High School Profession Actor

Jason Patric’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actor has an estimated net worth of $8 million, accumulated over four decades in film, television, and stage. His success as an actor is largely self-made, despite being the son of award-winning actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jason Miller and actress Linda Miller.

His maternal grandfather was Academy Award–nominated actor and stand-up comedian Jackie Gleason. In a 2011 interview with Vulture, Patric emphasised that, although his family was prominent in the industry, his achievements were self-earned, saying:

I didn’t grow up with him...I never talked about my dad growing up, and I never talked about my grandfather growing up, certainly as a young actor, because I wanted no nepotism whatsoever. I just didn’t want a paragraph written about me that had nothing to do with who I was; it was just a genetic circumstance.

Facts about Jason Patric. Photo: Amanda Edwards on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The actor landed his first film role in 1985

Jason Patric’s film career began in the 1980s, as noted by HELLO! Magazine, when he played Gary Charters in the 1985 American drama Toughlove alongside Bruce Dern. In 1987, he earned his breakout role as the teenage vampire Michael Emerson character in Joel Schumacher’s The Lost Boys.

In 1993, he starred with Gene Hackman and Robert Duvall in Geronimo: An American Legend. He also received critical acclaim for his performances as an undercover narcotics officer in Rush (1991) and as a detective in Narc (2002).

He starred in My Sister’s Keeper, which grossed over $90 million

In 2009, the Hollywood actor starred alongside Cameron Diaz in the American legal drama My Sister’s Keeper, which, according to Box Office Mojo, grossed over $90 million worldwide.

While the film became a fan favourite, the following is a list of movies Jason Patric appeared in over the years, as listed on IMDb:

Movie title Year of release The Beast of War 1988 Sleepers 1996 Speed 2: Cruise Control 1997 Your Friends and Neighbors 1998 The Alamo 2004 In the Valley of Elah 2007 The Losers 2010 Runt 2019 City of Dreams 2023 Terrifier 3 2024

Jason Patric in the Blood Harvest episode of Wayward Pines in June 2016. Photo: FOX Image Collection

Source: Getty Images

He strengthened his television presence with Wayward Pines in 2016

The actor, who appeared on the 2008 HBO series Entourage, had a more substantial role in the Fox science-fiction mystery series Wayward Pines (2016) as Dr Theodore Yedlin.

Wayward Pines became one of Jason Patric’s standout television roles. He later told Vanity Fair:

I wanted to do something bigger, with a bigger breadth, and try something differently and splash back in a way.

He reprised his father’s play, That Championship Season, in 2011

Jason Patric made his Broadway debut in 2005, appearing as Brick in a revival of Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. In 2011, he also appeared in a revival of his father Jason Miller’s award-winning play, That Championship Season, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor Jason Patric attends the Wayward Pines panel at WonderCon 2016, Day 2 at the Los Angeles Convention Centre on March 26, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Jason Patric recently appeared on Law & Order: Organized Crime (2025)

The television star earned a role as Detective Tim McKenna on the crime drama series Law & Order: Organized Crime. He appeared in three episodes during season five, with co-star Rick Gonzalez telling NBC:

I thought working with Jason was awesome. He brought an intensity to the episode, to the scenes, and to the set that I thought was really amazing.

Though never married, Jason Patric dated Danielle Schreiber from 2002 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2012. While they were together, they had a child, Gus, born through in vitro fertilisation.

Following their 2012 breakup, a legal dispute arose over parental rights. A judge initially ruled that Patric was a reproductive donor and not a legal father, as the Hollywood Reporter published in May 2014.

The Hollywood Reporter shared another post in 2017 that the California appellate court eventually ruled, recognising the actor as a legal parent of his son, for his reproductive donation to ex-girlfriend Danielle Schreiber.

Actor Jason Patric at the 2016 Monster Mania Con at the NJ Crowne Plaza Hotel on August 12, 2016. Photo: Bobby Bank

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What happened to Jason Patric? He faced a paternity and custody legal battle with former partner Danielle Schreiber in 2013.

He faced a paternity and custody legal battle with former partner Danielle Schreiber in 2013. What is Jason Patric doing now? He remains active as an actor in film and television.

He remains active as an actor in film and television. Who is Jason Patric’s wife? The actor is not married but was previously in a long-term relationship with Danielle Schreiber.

The actor is not married but was previously in a long-term relationship with Danielle Schreiber. Does Jason Patric have custody of his son? He was legally recognised as Gus’ father and now shares custody with Danielle Schreiber.

Jason Patric's net worth results from four decades of work across film, television, and stage. His earnings reflect steady roles, longevity, and commitment to acting.

