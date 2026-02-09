Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Jason Patric's net worth: A look at the Narc actor's career and earnings
Jason Patric's net worth: A look at the Narc actor's career and earnings

by  Favour Adeaga
Since he landed his first movie role in 1985, Jason Patric's net worth, now estimated at $8 million, reflects more than four decades of steady earnings from film, television, and stage work. His career has brought financial success, yet the actor insists:

I've never made a movie for money.
Jason Patric
Jason Patric at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 26, 2024 (L) and at DGA Theatre Complex on August 19, 2024 (R). Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Jason Patric is an American film, television, and stage actor with an estimated net worth of $8 million.
  • He is best known for roles in The Lost Boys, Sleepers, Narc, and My Sister’s Keeper, with several of these films achieving strong box-office success.
  • On television, he portrayed Dr Theo Yedlin in the mystery series Wayward Pines and appeared in TV films such as Toughlove and The Girl in the Bathtub.

Profile summary

Full name

John Anthony Miller III

Nickname

Jason Patric

Date of birth

17 June 1966

Age

59 years old (as of February 2026)

Place of birth

Queens, New York City, USA

Nationality

American

Mother

Linda Gleason

Father

Jason Miller

Siblings

3

Ex-partner

Danielle Schreiber

Children

Gus Patric

School

Cavallini Middle School, Salesian Roman Catholic Don Bosco Preparatory High School, Saint Monica Catholic High School

Profession

Actor

Jason Patric’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actor has an estimated net worth of $8 million, accumulated over four decades in film, television, and stage. His success as an actor is largely self-made, despite being the son of award-winning actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jason Miller and actress Linda Miller.

His maternal grandfather was Academy Award–nominated actor and stand-up comedian Jackie Gleason. In a 2011 interview with Vulture, Patric emphasised that, although his family was prominent in the industry, his achievements were self-earned, saying:

I didn’t grow up with him...I never talked about my dad growing up, and I never talked about my grandfather growing up, certainly as a young actor, because I wanted no nepotism whatsoever. I just didn’t want a paragraph written about me that had nothing to do with who I was; it was just a genetic circumstance.
Facts about Jason Patric
Facts about Jason Patric. Photo: Amanda Edwards on Getty Images (modified by author)
The actor landed his first film role in 1985

Jason Patric’s film career began in the 1980s, as noted by HELLO! Magazine, when he played Gary Charters in the 1985 American drama Toughlove alongside Bruce Dern. In 1987, he earned his breakout role as the teenage vampire Michael Emerson character in Joel Schumacher’s The Lost Boys.

In 1993, he starred with Gene Hackman and Robert Duvall in Geronimo: An American Legend. He also received critical acclaim for his performances as an undercover narcotics officer in Rush (1991) and as a detective in Narc (2002).

He starred in My Sisters Keeper, which grossed over $90 million

In 2009, the Hollywood actor starred alongside Cameron Diaz in the American legal drama My Sister’s Keeper, which, according to Box Office Mojo, grossed over $90 million worldwide.

While the film became a fan favourite, the following is a list of movies Jason Patric appeared in over the years, as listed on IMDb:

Movie title

Year of release

The Beast of War

1988

Sleepers

1996

Speed 2: Cruise Control

1997

Your Friends and Neighbors

1998

The Alamo

2004

In the Valley of Elah

2007

The Losers

2010

Runt

2019

City of Dreams

2023

Terrifier 3

2024

Jason Patric
Jason Patric in the Blood Harvest episode of Wayward Pines in June 2016. Photo: FOX Image Collection
He strengthened his television presence with Wayward Pines in 2016

The actor, who appeared on the 2008 HBO series Entourage, had a more substantial role in the Fox science-fiction mystery series Wayward Pines (2016) as Dr Theodore Yedlin.

Wayward Pines became one of Jason Patric’s standout television roles. He later told Vanity Fair:

I wanted to do something bigger, with a bigger breadth, and try something differently and splash back in a way.

He reprised his father’s play, That Championship Season, in 2011

Jason Patric made his Broadway debut in 2005, appearing as Brick in a revival of Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. In 2011, he also appeared in a revival of his father Jason Miller’s award-winning play, That Championship Season, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Jason Patric
Actor Jason Patric attends the Wayward Pines panel at WonderCon 2016, Day 2 at the Los Angeles Convention Centre on March 26, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison
Jason Patric recently appeared on Law & Order: Organized Crime (2025)

The television star earned a role as Detective Tim McKenna on the crime drama series Law & Order: Organized Crime. He appeared in three episodes during season five, with co-star Rick Gonzalez telling NBC:

I thought working with Jason was awesome. He brought an intensity to the episode, to the scenes, and to the set that I thought was really amazing.

He dated Danielle Schreiber, and they had a child

Though never married, Jason Patric dated Danielle Schreiber from 2002 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2012. While they were together, they had a child, Gus, born through in vitro fertilisation.

Following their 2012 breakup, a legal dispute arose over parental rights. A judge initially ruled that Patric was a reproductive donor and not a legal father, as the Hollywood Reporter published in May 2014.

The Hollywood Reporter shared another post in 2017 that the California appellate court eventually ruled, recognising the actor as a legal parent of his son, for his reproductive donation to ex-girlfriend Danielle Schreiber.

Jason Patric
Actor Jason Patric at the 2016 Monster Mania Con at the NJ Crowne Plaza Hotel on August 12, 2016. Photo: Bobby Bank
Frequently asked questions

  • What happened to Jason Patric? He faced a paternity and custody legal battle with former partner Danielle Schreiber in 2013.
  • What is Jason Patric doing now? He remains active as an actor in film and television.
  • Who is Jason Patric’s wife? The actor is not married but was previously in a long-term relationship with Danielle Schreiber.
  • Does Jason Patric have custody of his son? He was legally recognised as Gus’ father and now shares custody with Danielle Schreiber.

Conclusion

Jason Patric's net worth results from four decades of work across film, television, and stage. His earnings reflect steady roles, longevity, and commitment to acting.

