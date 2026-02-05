Despite a long Hollywood career and several high-profile relationships, Jason Patric has never walked down the aisle. He faced personal struggles during the custody battle involving his former partner, raising questions about his marital status. Who was Jason Patric’s wife, and how did she become involved in a high-profile custody case?

Jason Patric has never been officially married but has dated and cohabited with several celebrities within and outside Hollywood.

He had a long, unstable romance with his now estranged girlfriend, Danielle Schreiber, whom he dated between 2002 and 2012.

Their relationship led to the birth of a son and a publicised child custody battle.

Full name John Anthony Miller III Nickname Jason Patric Date of birth 17 June 1966 Age 59 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Queens, New York City, USA Nationality American Hair colour Dark brown Mother Linda Gleason Father Jason Miller Siblings 3 Ex-partner Danielle Schreiber Marital status Single Children Gus Patric School Cavallini Middle School, Salesian Roman Catholic Don Bosco Preparatory High School, Saint Monica Catholic High School Profession Actor

No one became Jason Patric's wife after dating celebrities

According to The Sun, Patric dated celebrities including Julia Roberts, Robin Wright, Christy Turlington, Tia Texada, and Danielle Schreiber. Despite his high-profile relationships, he remains single while raising his teenage son, Gus.

Patric maintains cordial relationships with some former partners, including Julia Roberts, who has since married. Latin Times reported claims that Roberts’ husband was uncomfortable with their continued friendship, citing an anonymous source who said:

Danny is jealous of the connection they’ve kept alive all these years — and the fact that Jason is pretty much a stranger to him is unnerving. Julia’s never introduced them, and that sets alarm bells ringing with Danny. He wishes Jason would be a man and step up and say, ‘This isn’t cool,’ to Julia — but Jason probably wouldn’t dare undermine her either.

Patric and Julia Roberts’ relationship was controversial

The romance between Patric and Roberts was brief, but it reportedly strained Patric’s friendship with Kiefer Sutherland for over a decade. Julia Roberts had been engaged to Sutherland and reportedly left him on their wedding day to begin seeing Patric.

Their relationship lasted about a year before both moved on. Sutherland and Patric later reconciled and have since worked together again. Speaking in a 2011 interview with Vulture, Patric said:

They had a relationship that ended, and I was with her for a little while, and it ended. They've both been subsequently married several times, and I think they're fine. But we never had any issues, even back then.

Jason's longest relationship ended in a high-profile court case

A publication by Rolling Stone noted that Danielle Schreiber and Jason’s relationship began in 2002, separated in 2006, and reunited in 2011, when their son Gus was conceived through in vitro fertilisation. Their relationship ended in 2012, leading to a child custody battle.

Because they were never married, Schreiber argued that Patric should not be legally recognised as Gus’ father. She claimed he preferred that his role in the conception remain private. As People published, Schreiber said:

When Jason offered me his reproductive donation, it was under the condition that his donation never be made public and that he would not be a father to the child. I chose to use a known donor over a stranger, but only after I knew the law would protect my ability to make the best decisions for my son.

The actor vowed to fight for his son until his death

Patric went to court after being told he was not legally recognised as Gus’ father. The trial judge ruled against him, classifying him as a donor because he was unmarried at the time of conception.

The actor appealed, and the appellate court ruled that he could prove his parental role through conduct. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the judge stated:

A reproductive donor who has established a familial relationship with the child and has demonstrated a commitment to the child and the child’s welfare, can be found to be a presumed parent even though he could not establish paternity based upon his biological connection to the child.

Patric is currently single and raising his teenage son, Gus alone

More than a decade after being legally recognised as Gus’ father, Patric continues raising his son. According to Hello! Magazine, they were recently seen swimming together before attending church.

The actor continues to secure film and television roles, including Detective Tim McKenna in Law & Order: Organized Crime and Josef in A Line of Fire.

Was Jason Patric ever married? He has never been married and is currently single.

He has never been married and is currently single. Did Jason Patric date Sandra Bullock? The actor and Sandra Bullock were rumoured to have had a brief romance, which neither confirmed nor denied.

The actor and Sandra Bullock were rumoured to have had a brief romance, which neither confirmed nor denied. Did Jami Gertz and Jason Patric date? Jami Gertz was one of his early partners before his breakthrough in The Lost Boys.

Danielle Schreiber was never Jason Patric’s wife despite their long-term relationship, which led to the birth of their son, Gus. Their relationship ended with a publicised custody case between 2012 and 2014. While the actor has fought to remain present in his son’s life, he continues to pursue his Hollywood career.

