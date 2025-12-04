Is Heather Scott Temple remarried after divorcing David Temple? Her personal life has remained largely private since their separation. Verified records and court-related reporting provide a clearer picture of where she stands today.

Heather Scott Temple and David Temple were married for approximately 18 years, from their wedding in 2001 until their divorce was filed in 2019. Photo: @ABC2020 (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Heather has not remarried since divorcing David Temple.

since divorcing David Temple. David Temple today remains imprisoned after losing his final appeal.

after losing his final appeal. Evan Temple , Belinda’s son, was raised by David and Heather.

, Belinda’s son, was raised by David and Heather. Heather Scott’s testimony played a pivotal role in Temple’s conviction.

Heather Scott Temple's profile summary

Full name Heather Scott Temple Place of birth United States Current residence Katy, Texas, USA Nationality American Marital status Divorced Ex-husband David Temple Profession Instructional coach

Is Heather Scott Temple remarried?

As of late 2025, there is no verifiable public record indicating that Heather Scott Temple has remarried after her 2019 divorce from David Temple. Several outlets that have followed her story note that she has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the divorce.

Top 5 facts about Heather Scott Temple. Photo: @HHT on Facebook (modified by author)

Inside Heather Scott and David Temple’s marriage and divorce

Heather Scott was a young teacher at Alief Hastings High School in Texas when she met David Temple, a married football coach, in 1998. Their friendship quickly developed into an affair, despite David’s wife, Belinda, being pregnant at the time.

According to ABC's Shattered Love, Heather Scott told the court she felt ashamed about being involved with a married man, and had even told David Temple shortly before his wife was killed that they should probably end the relationship. However, the two later went on to express their love for one another.

Less than two years after Belinda’s death, Heather and David married in June 2001. During his first trial, Heather testified about the origins and nature of their relationship. She acknowledged her feelings for him but denied knowing anything that could implicate him in Belinda’s murder.

Prosecutors later argued that this relationship provided David with a motive to kill Belinda, as he sought a future with Heather free from the constraints of his marriage.

Heather Scott was cross-examined by prosecutor Bill Turner. Photo: @ABC2020 (modified by author)

In July 2019, Heather filed for divorce, citing a personality conflict. Her attorney asked the media to respect her privacy. In a statement shared by Chron in 2019, Heather Temple's attorney, Kathy Adibe, said,

It is confirmed Heather has filed for divorce from her husband Thursday morning...We are aware that her divorce filing is contemporaneous with the David Temple trial; however, we simply ask the media to please respect her privacy at this time.

Stepping into motherhood: Heather Scott’s role in Evan Temple’s upbringing

When Belinda Temple died in 1999, her son Evan was left without his mother, and his life changed dramatically. During Heather’s early relationship and later marriage to David Temple, she stepped into a maternal role, providing day-to-day care and structure as Evan adjusted to the loss.

Evan Temple was highly supportive of his father, David Temple, during his court trial. Photo: @KHOU (modified by author)

Witness accounts during court hearings described her as a steadying presence, ensuring Evan maintained routines despite the emotional strain surrounding the investigation.

After David was imprisoned, Heather continued raising Belinda Temple's son, taking responsibility for schooling, home life, and emotional support. Testimony referenced in multiple reports noted that she made significant efforts to create a sense of normalcy for him during the legal turmoil.

Her role remained central until custodial arrangements shifted to Belinda’s extended family once David’s conviction was finalised.

Where is David Temple today?

David Temple today remains incarcerated with multiple convictions for the murder of his pregnant wife, Belinda Temple. He was initially convicted in 2007, but had his conviction overturned in 2016 due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Retrials reaffirmed his guilt, and he received a life sentence in 2023. David’s second wife was deeply involved during the trials, but eventually distanced herself by filing for divorce.

Darren, and Kevin, Temple (L), joined by Kevin's wife Rebecca, announce that their brother David will receive a new trial for the 1999 killing of Belinda Lucas Temple in Katy. Photo: Mark Mulligan

FAQs

Was David Temple’s conviction overturned?

David Temple’s conviction was overturned briefly in 2016 due to withheld evidence. However, he was retried, reconvicted, and sentenced to life in 2023

Where does Heather Scott live today?

David Temple's second wife is believed to still reside in the Katy region, though her precise location remains undisclosed.

What is Heather Scott doing now?

Some reports claim she still works as an instructional coach at a local high school, and she is believed to be living in Katy, Texas, possibly employed at Alief Hastings High School.

Wrapping up

There is no credible evidence that Heather Scott Temple remarried after her 2019 divorce from David Temple. Today, she lives privately, away from the courtroom drama that once defined her life.

