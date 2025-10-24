Burt Young and Gloria DeLouise: why the Rocky Star never remarried after 1974

When Burt Young married Gloria DeLouise, it marked the beginning of a chapter that would shape his personal life and public career. Their union, his enduring dedication to their daughter, and his decision never to remarry after 1974 all speak to a deeper story of love, loss, and legacy.

Burt Young and daughter Anne Morea at Public Theatre in New York, United States (L). Burt Young on the WB11 Morning News in 2006 (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Derek Storm (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Gloria DeLouise: the woman Burt Young never stopped loving

Before Hollywood fame, Burt Young’s wife, Gloria DeLouise, was his emotional anchor long. They married in 1961, during Burt’s early years as a boxer and Marine, several years before his breakthrough in acting.

Their union lasted until Gloria’s death in 1974. Though she remained out of the public eye, Gloria was a stabilising force in Burt’s life. In a candid 2006 interview with Bright Lights Film Journal, Burt admitted:

I wasn’t too happy at home with this lady I was married to. And I met this other girl… I didn’t go cheating around on my wife. But I was really nuts to see her.

Despite this admission, Burt never remarried.

Top-5 facts about Burt Young's wife, Gloria. Photo:Ron Galella/Getty Images (modified by author)

What happened to Gloria DeLouise, and why Burt Young never remarried

Gloria DeLouise’s cause of death has never been publicly confirmed. She passed away in 1974. Burt chose not to speak about the circumstances, maintaining a respectful silence.

Young rarely opened up about his marriage to his wife, and remained devoted to her memory until his death. Burt's friends and colleagues described Burt as emotionally loyal and deeply private. His decision not to remarry was likely rooted in personal conviction and enduring love.

Actor Burt Young attends the premiere of "20th Century Women" at the 54th New York Film Festival on October 8, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Burt Young’s daughter and her connection to Gloria

Anne Morea Steingieser, Burt and Gloria’s daughter, was born in the 1960s. She pursued a career in acting and production, appearing in independent films and theatre.

Burt was deeply devoted to Anne and credited Gloria for shaping their family values. Anne’s public appearances with her father reflected the bond they shared, rooted in Gloria’s early influence.

Burt Young and daughter Anne Morea during Operation California Benefit - June 27, 1987 at Julie Andrews' Malibu Home in Malibu, California, United States. Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection

Burt Young’s cause of death and final years

Burt Young died on 8 October 2023 at age 83. His official cause of death was cardiac arrest, as confirmed by The Blast. He had been living quietly, occasionally attending film retrospectives and art exhibitions.

Burt Young’s movies and legacy

Burt Young’s portrayal of Paulie in Rocky earned him an Academy Award nomination and cemented his legacy as a character actor.

He had 167 film credits to his name at the time of his death. Below are some of his most notable film appearances, as per IMDb:

Film Year Role Rocky (franchise) 19761976 – 1990, 2006 Paulie Pennino Chinatown 1974 Duffy Once Upon a Time in America 1984 Joe Back to School 1986 Lou The Pope of Greenwich Village 1984 Bed Bug Eddie Convoy 1978 Bobby “Love Machine” “Pig Pen” Mickey Blue Eyes 1999 Vito Graziosi Amityville II: The Possession 1982 Anthony Montelli Last Exit to Brooklyn 1989 Big Joe Win Win 2011 Leo Poplar Across 110th Street 1972 Gang member The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight 1971 Willie Ciccione A Summer to Remember 1985 Angelo Blood Red 1989 Sebastian Collogero Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power 2005 Artie Bottino

FAQs

Is Burt Young related to Dom DeLuise?

There is no credible evidence that Burt Young was related to Dom DeLuise. The similarity in surnames is coincidental.

Burt Young during "Rocky Balboa" Philadelphia premiere (L). Dom DeLuise during LA's Best Hosts 11th Annual Family Brunch (R). Photo: Lisa Lake, Michael Tran (modified by author)

What was Gloria DeLouise’s age at death?

She was approximately 33 years old when she passed away.

Wrapping up

Gloria DeLouise was not just Burt Young’s wife; she was his emotional compass. Her early death left a lasting void, and Burt chose to honour her memory through solitude and artistic expression. Their story remains one of Hollywood’s quietest yet most enduring love tales.

