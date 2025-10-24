Burt Young and Gloria DeLouise: why the Rocky Star never remarried after 1974
When Burt Young married Gloria DeLouise, it marked the beginning of a chapter that would shape his personal life and public career. Their union, his enduring dedication to their daughter, and his decision never to remarry after 1974 all speak to a deeper story of love, loss, and legacy.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Gloria DeLouise: the woman Burt Young never stopped loving
- FAQs
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Burt Young married Gloria DeLouise in 1961, and they had one daughter, Anne Morea.
- Gloria died in 1974; her cause of death remains publicly unconfirmed.
- Young credited Gloria’s support for his early career trajectory.
- Young’s passing in 2023 at age 83 renewed public interest in his marital life.
Gloria DeLouise: the woman Burt Young never stopped loving
Before Hollywood fame, Burt Young’s wife, Gloria DeLouise, was his emotional anchor long. They married in 1961, during Burt’s early years as a boxer and Marine, several years before his breakthrough in acting.
Their union lasted until Gloria’s death in 1974. Though she remained out of the public eye, Gloria was a stabilising force in Burt’s life. In a candid 2006 interview with Bright Lights Film Journal, Burt admitted:
I wasn’t too happy at home with this lady I was married to. And I met this other girl… I didn’t go cheating around on my wife. But I was really nuts to see her.
Despite this admission, Burt never remarried.
What happened to Gloria DeLouise, and why Burt Young never remarried
Gloria DeLouise’s cause of death has never been publicly confirmed. She passed away in 1974. Burt chose not to speak about the circumstances, maintaining a respectful silence.
Young rarely opened up about his marriage to his wife, and remained devoted to her memory until his death. Burt's friends and colleagues described Burt as emotionally loyal and deeply private. His decision not to remarry was likely rooted in personal conviction and enduring love.
Burt Young’s daughter and her connection to Gloria
Anne Morea Steingieser, Burt and Gloria’s daughter, was born in the 1960s. She pursued a career in acting and production, appearing in independent films and theatre.
Burt was deeply devoted to Anne and credited Gloria for shaping their family values. Anne’s public appearances with her father reflected the bond they shared, rooted in Gloria’s early influence.
Burt Young’s cause of death and final years
Burt Young died on 8 October 2023 at age 83. His official cause of death was cardiac arrest, as confirmed by The Blast. He had been living quietly, occasionally attending film retrospectives and art exhibitions.
Burt Young’s movies and legacy
Burt Young’s portrayal of Paulie in Rocky earned him an Academy Award nomination and cemented his legacy as a character actor.
He had 167 film credits to his name at the time of his death. Below are some of his most notable film appearances, as per IMDb:
Film
Year
Role
Rocky (franchise)
19761976 – 1990, 2006
Paulie Pennino
Chinatown
1974
Duffy
Once Upon a Time in America
1984
Joe
Back to School
1986
Lou
The Pope of Greenwich Village
1984
Bed Bug Eddie
Convoy
1978
Bobby “Love Machine” “Pig Pen”
Mickey Blue Eyes
1999
Vito Graziosi
Amityville II: The Possession
1982
Anthony Montelli
Last Exit to Brooklyn
1989
Big Joe
Win Win
2011
Leo Poplar
Across 110th Street
1972
Gang member
The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight
1971
Willie Ciccione
A Summer to Remember
1985
Angelo
Blood Red
1989
Sebastian Collogero
Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power
2005
Artie Bottino
FAQs
Is Burt Young related to Dom DeLuise?
There is no credible evidence that Burt Young was related to Dom DeLuise. The similarity in surnames is coincidental.
What was Gloria DeLouise’s age at death?
She was approximately 33 years old when she passed away.
Wrapping up
Gloria DeLouise was not just Burt Young’s wife; she was his emotional compass. Her early death left a lasting void, and Burt chose to honour her memory through solitude and artistic expression. Their story remains one of Hollywood’s quietest yet most enduring love tales.
READ ALSO: Chadwick Boseman's wife: Facts & bio of Taylor Simone Ledward
Briefly.co.za explored the powerful love story between Chadwick Boseman and his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, whose quiet strength defined the actor’s final years.
Their relationship stood as a rare example of privacy and devotion in Hollywood. The feature reveals how Ledward supported Boseman through his secret cancer battle, her life after his death, and how she now honours his legacy through music and public tributes.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com