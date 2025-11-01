Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard and wife Marise are celebrating the arrival of their second child, marking another joyful chapter in their growing family

Marise shared a candid glimpse into her journey as a mom of two, describing the raw, emotional, and rewarding side of parenthood

The Pollards join a wave of Springbok couples welcoming new additions in 2025, as South Africa’s rugby stars embrace family life off the field

Springboks star Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise Pollard, are officially a family of four. The lifestyle influencer recently opened up about the “beautiful chaos” of motherhood after welcoming their second child, baby girl Isabella Tanya Pollard, earlier this month.

Handre Pollard embraces his wife, Marise Pollard, as he celebrates winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against New Zealand. Image: Thomas Samson

Source: Getty Images

Marise shared her pregnancy bump on social media in September and loves sharing her family's beautiful moments online.

She gave birth to her first child, Hunter André Pollard, in April 2024. admitted that motherhood the second time around has been both exhausting and deeply rewarding.

“How is this my life? Feels like I’m dreaming. The ‘newborn bubble’ this second time around feels more like a hurricane with a toddler in the mix. It’s messy, loud, exhausting, but also the most beautiful chaos I’ve ever known," she wrote on Instagram.

The proud mom reflected on the raw, unfiltered side of parenting, describing how motherhood “stretches you, humbles you, fills you up and empties you all at once.” Yet, she said her heart “keeps growing,” even on the toughest days.

“I look at these two and can’t believe I get to be theirs. What a dream,” she shared lovingly.

Springbok families growing: The baby boom continues

Just a week after giving birth, Marise posted another heartfelt update celebrating her newborn daughter:

“Hospital days, newborn haze & so much love. What a week it has been, meeting another piece of our hearts.”

The Pollards are not the only Springbok couple expanding their family in 2025. Fellow Bok power couple Eben and Anlia Etzebeth also welcomed their second baby recently, while Faf and Mine de Klerk are expecting their second child later this year

From sleepless nights to “beautiful chaos,” it seems 2025 is shaping up to be a baby boom season for South Africa’s rugby royalty, and Marise is embracing every moment of it.

South Africans show the Pollards love

Springboks fans joined in to celebrate the Pollards as they welcomed a baby girl.

@masopulana:

"Motherhood suits you well. God bless you guys."

@bekker:

"It is the best."

@rosettamasipa:

"Great description of motherhood."

@lynnearoe:

"So blessed."

@cathleenschutte2024:

"What a beautiful picture."

@valvawyk54:

"Beautiful capture of you and your two little ones."

@robyn_hatley:

"Chaotic perfection."

@mauritzcharmaine:

"Oh, wow Momma."

@susanjmcrystal:

"Beautiful pics, congratulations."

Springboks star Handre Pollard and his wife, Marise Pollard welcome a new member to their family. Image: Marise Pollard

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi involved in on-field exchange

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi found himself at the centre of attention on Saturday, 25 October 2025.

Kolisi was involved in a heated on-field exchange with Taine Plumtree, the son of Sharks head coach John Plumtree, during a United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park Stadium.

Source: Briefly News