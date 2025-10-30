Springboks star Eben Etzebeth has added a year to his age and was ably celebrated on social media

The South African rugby star's wife, Anlia Etzebeth, led the way by celebrating her husband in a special way

The SA singer and actress's message on her husband's birthday gathered several congratulatory messages from her fans and followers online

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, with his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, also joining others to celebrate him in style.

Anlia and Eben welcomed their second child a few days ago, which has made their family trend on social media.

The pair, who have become one of South Africa’s most adored sporting couples, continue to win hearts with their open displays of love and support.

Anlia celebrates Eben on his birthday

Anlia took to her official Instagram page to share pictures of her with Eben and also their children, and penned a heartfelt birthday message to celebrate her husband’s special day.

“Happy Birthday!!! My dearest husband… today is your birthday!! There in the distance… And today we celebrate the man in our life, my incredible angel husband and the best daddy our children could ask for.. 🙏,” the South African singer and actress captioned the series of photos she shared.

She went on to thank the Springboks star for all he does for her and their daughters. She also listed some of the good things her husband does.

“Thank you for everything you do for us and all your hard work. My daughters and I are so grateful and we are very proud of you. Thank you for carrying me in your hands and thank you for all the adventures that were and are still waiting for us. 🍦 Miss you and love you. ❤️,” she added.

Anlia's message and post on Instagram sparked a lot of reactions from her fans and followers on social media, with most of the comments being congratulations and birthday messages to Eben.

juanrimostert5 said:

"Congratulations 🥳 may God bless you even more! Most beautiful memories @anliastar ❤️."

rubyyes_south_africa wrote:

"Wow in the palm of your hand 🤚 so beautiful! Happy birthday gorgeous father family man!"

joanlottering shared:

"Happy Birthday to Eben, a world class player and dedicated family member! Wishing you a day as strong and celebrated as your rugby career — filled with all the love and joy from your family. May your year be full of good health, happy times on and off the field, and many more victories!"

beverleydutoit reacted:

"Congratulations 🥳🎉🎂 on your birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 Eben. Many happy returns of the day. God bless you and your family."

rudolfgrabowski commented:

"Congratulations, Iron! See you guys on Saturday at Wembley!"

charmvanzyl added:

"Congratulations @ebenetzebeth4 may God's blessings be in abundance and unconditionally! 🙏🎂🎉"

