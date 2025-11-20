Lyle was disappointed when he heard that Joyce, his wife of over 15 years, had helped two inmates orchestrate a prison break. It was unbelievable that someone so close to him could do something like that without his knowledge. The aftermath has raised many questions, including, "Are Joyce and Lyle Mitchell still married?"

Joyce Mitchell in Plattsburgh City Court on June 15, 2015. Photo: G.N. Miller - Pool (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Joyce Mitchell was deeply involved in the 2015 escape of two inmates .

. She was supposed to be more involved than supplying tools, as Joyce was meant to drive the inmates during their escape.

Joyce spent four years in jail for her actions, although some believe the sentence should have been longer.

Full name Joyce Mitchell Nickname Tillie Nationality American Current residence Dickinson Centre, Franklin County, New York Marital status Married Ex-husband Tobey Husband Lyle Mitchell Children Tobey Jr. Occupation Former tailor shop instructor

Are Joyce and Lyle Mitchell still married?

Most people thought Lyle would leave his wife because of her role and the scandal that followed from her involvement in a prison break, but they remain together.

His lawyer believed he was blinded by love and was glad he chose to stay with Joyce. Sharing with CNN in 2015, attorney Peter Dumas said:

I hate to use a cliche, but love is blind. And I think with him, he was just so happy with it that they rarely fought.

Facts about Joyce Mitchell. Photo: Mike Groll-Pool on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The couple married in the early 2000s

Joyce Tilly Mitchell and her husband got married in the early 2000s and had been married for about 14 years before the 2015 prison escape. As a couple, they worked at the Clinton Correctional Facility, spending a lot of time together.

Lyle said he was with her when he first heard about the escape, and she initially acted shocked. The police started investigating employees at the Correctional Centre, leading Joyce to admit her involvement in the inmates' escape to Lyle. According to CBC, Lyle’s lawyer said

Joyce had told Lyle, and we have no reason to doubt it, that she told Sweat and Matt that she wasn't going to go through with it. At that point, they threatened her by threatening Lyle, saying they were going to have someone on the outside do something to him or someone on the inside when he was back at work do something to him.

Joyce and Lyle peacefully lived as a couple

The couple had a pretty smooth union before the prison break. Lyle Mitchell told NBC News:

We never fight. We're together, I'll bet you, 95 per cent of the time. We work together, we never leave the house unless we're together.

Joyce Mitchell's alleged husband, Lyle. Photo: @LyleVoicemails on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Joyce allegedly had a sexual relationship with the inmates

According to People, Joyce was a seamstress and worked in the tailoring instruction department at the Clinton Correctional Centre. She met with several inmates every day, but only in her role as an instructor.

Joyce started developing feelings for two inmates: David Sweat and, later, his accomplice, Richard Matt. Lyle got wind of the rumour going on about his wife and, especially, David Sweat, but she vehemently denied it.

She later confessed to her husband that she had shown some inappropriate affection to the inmate. According to the NY Post, Joyce insisted that it never became sexual.

The authorities moved her to another department, so she had little contact with Sweat. It was at this point that Richard Matt acted as an intermediary for Joyce and Matt.

The relationship between Joyce and Sweat was manipulative, as Sweat planned an escape from Dannemora. The inmate gave illicit attention to Joyce, leading her to fall into the emotional trap of being manipulated into helping him.

Joyce snuck sharp objects into the prison for them. Inmates Matt and David used the tools to cut and drill into the walls and metal of their cells. ABC News said they had solicited Joyce’s help as their getaway driver.

She bailed on them, claiming she got sick. The inmates realised they were not getting any help from her and continued the escape on their own. Joyce was arrested less than a week after the jailbreak and pleaded guilty to facilitating criminal activities and promoting prison contraband.

Joyce Mitchell with her lawyer, Stephen Johnston, before Judge Buck Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court on June 15, 2015. Photo: G.N. Miller - Pool

Source: Getty Images

She expressed remorse for her actions

According to Oxygen, Joyce was sentenced to about seven years in jail. She was immediately remorseful about her role in the prisoners’ escape and made this known to the judge at her sentencing. In a report ABC News shared, she said:

I am 51 years old. And this is by far the worst mistake I have ever made in my life. I live with regret every day and will for the rest of my life.

Lyle and Joyce Mitchell now live quietly

Joyce Mitchell's husband waited for her after she was released on parole in early 2020, as Press Connects shared. They lead a reclusive life despite the unwanted attention that often makes them media targets.

Since her release, her neighbours have kept away from her. Business owner and CEO of the Mo’s Bar and Grill, Connie Paquin, told the New York Post:

Nobody can really believe what she did. Everybody around here thinks she really should have got more time than she got.

Prison seamstress Joyce Mitchell during one of her trials. Photo: @truecrimeobsessedpodcast on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Was Joyce Mitchell married before Lyle? She was formerly married to Tobey.

She was formerly married to Tobey. Did Joyce Mitchell have a son? She had a son, Tobey Jr., from her first marriage, who was adopted by her second husband, Lyle.

She had a son, Tobey Jr., from her first marriage, who was adopted by her second husband, Lyle. Does Lyle Mitchell still work at Dannemora? He has since left his work at the Clinton Correctional Facility.

Conclusion

Are Joyce and Lyle Mitchell still married? The couple have remained together despite what happened between Joyce and some inmates. The fact that they are still married continues to support the idea that love can overlook even serious mistakes. Lyle was mad at his wife about the prison incident, but said he still loved her deeply.

