Leslie Jordan's spouse: was the beloved actor ever married?

Leslie Jordan’s spouse status has been a subject of curiosity among his fans. The actor, known for his wit and charm, remained unmarried. His romantic life was distinctively private yet authentic, revealing much about him beyond his roles on screen.

US actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents' Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. Photo: Stefani Reynolds (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Leslie Jordan was never married and had reportedly had no spouse .

. He identified as gay and spoke openly about his sexuality.

and spoke openly about his sexuality. The actor allegedly dated Danny Thomason , who portrays him in Will & Grace .

, who portrays him in . He had no biological or adopted children.

Leslie Jordan's profile summary

Full name Leslie Allen Jordan Date of birth 29 April 1955 Age 67 years old (at time of death in October 2022) Place of birth Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States Place of death Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 4′11″/ 150 cm Weight 150 lbs / 68 kg Father Allen Bernard Jordan Mother Peggy Ann Jordan (née Griffin) Siblings Jana and Janet Children None Profession Actor, comedian, writer, singer Social media Instagram, Facebook

Truth about Leslie Jordan’s spouse and his view on love

Leslie Jordan was never married. He remained single throughout his life, often joking about his romantic experiences. In a 2021 interview with Andy Cohen, he revealed that he was content being single and had never been on a date in his life.

I am perfectly content being single...I am so set in my ways. I’m going to tell you the honest-to-God truth — I have never been on a date. Like, where you come pick me up and take me somewhere. My generation, we didn’t do that. There were a lot of bars. You headed out, you went here, and you went there. But, I don’t remember ever going on a date.

In another 2021 interview with Gay Times, he shared that a younger man once proposed to him after just three days, saying,

We tried to have sex about 10 times, but we could not because we would keep talking.

While fans speculated about a possible partner named Danny Thomason, no credible source confirmed a romantic relationship between them.

Leslie Jordan attends the after party for the off-Broadway opening night of "My Trip Down The Pink Carpet" in New York City. Photo: Alli Harvey/Getty Images (modified by author)

Leslie Jordan’s sexuality and LGBTQ+ identity

Jordan was openly gay and proudly embraced his LGBTQ+ identity. In an interview with Out Magazine, he reflected on his early career,

I was openly gay when it was not fashionable to be

His visibility and authenticity made him a role model for many in the queer community.

He also shared a humorous moment with actor Max Greenfield on Instagram in October 2021, jokingly asking him to marry him. Greenfield laughed it off, and Jordan clarified it was a playful gesture.

Tonight at dinner, I jokingly asked @iammaxgreenfield to marry me and he said, “I am straight and already married.” But, he didn’t say no. On second thought, I don’t want to be a home-wrecker. Love you @tesssanchezgreenfield

Grand Marshal Leslie Jordan addresses the crowd during day 1 of Nashville Pride 2022 on June 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Mickey Bernal

The Will & Grace star once joked about being baptised 14 times in his Southern Baptist childhood as he grappled with his sexuality in his interview with Philly Magazine in 2014.

I was baptised 14 times. Every time the preacher would say, “Come forward, sinners!,” I’d say “Ooh, I was out in the woods with that boy, I better go forward.”

Did Leslie Jordan have children?

Jordan did not have children and never adopted. He admired parents but acknowledged that fatherhood was not part of his journey. His nurturing spirit was evident in his mentorship and fan interactions.

He once remarked that his nieces and nephews were “enough to fill that space.”

FAQs

What was the cause of Leslie Jordan’s accident?

Leslie Jordan’s death occurred on 24 October 2022, when his car crashed into a building in Los Angeles. According to AP News, the actor suffered sudden cardiac dysfunction caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease before the collision.

Leslie Jordan at the 2018 GLAAD Gala San Francisco at Hyatt Regency San Francisco on September 15, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Trisha Leeper

What condition did Leslie Jordan have?

No chronic illnesses were reported; he struggled with addiction but maintained long-term sobriety.

Did Leslie Jordan have any living family?

At the time of his death, Leslie Jordan had surviving family members, including his twin sister Jana. His mother, Peggy Ann Jordan, passed away in May 2022, and his other sister, Janet, died earlier that year.

Wrapping

While Leslie Jordan never had a spouse, his openness about love and identity made him an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. Though he often joked about relationships, the actor remained proudly single, focusing instead on spreading laughter and positivity. His legacy reminds fans that love comes in many forms, and sometimes, the truest love is the joy we share with others.

