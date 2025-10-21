Meet Georgiana Bischoff, Richard Thomas’ wife: They share a son, Montana James

When Georgiana Bischoff and Richard Thomas met, they had both come out of failed marriages. However, three decades and one child later, the couple is still together. In a December 2020 chat with Closer Weekly, The Waltons star shared the secret behind their successful marriage, saying:

Georgiana is the most straightforward and honest person; you always know where you stand. We trust each other and have a lot of fun together.

Georgiana and Richard reportedly met in 1994

The pair purportedly crossed paths while she was working as an art dealer in Santa Fe. Speaking with Closer Weekly, Richard narrated how their shared love for cooking has strengthen their shared love for cooking has strengthened their relationship over the years, stating

My wife and I are very good together in the kitchen. I prepare Thanksgiving dinner, and she does Christmas dinner. Cooking has always given us enormous amounts of pleasure.

The pair was previously hitched to other partners

Richard Thomas married Alma Gonzales in 1975. However, in 1992, the latter filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. According to People, Thomas’ longtime friend, Bruce Davison, once revealed how the actor was surprised by Alma’s decision. He said:

Richard told me he was shocked that she wanted a separation.

Alma, on her part, explained:

I know he did not see this coming. But if you are in touch with your partner, you can feel when things are not okay. Although I was not in a happy marriage, Thomas is a nice person. I am glad that our split is amicable.

Bischoff’s marriage to Richard was not her first one as well. However, the identities of her previous partners remain unknown.

A look at Georgiana and Richard’s blended family

Thomas and Gonzales welcomed their first child, Richard Francisco Thomas, in 1976. In 1981, the pair had triplets: Gwyneth Gonzales, Barbara Ayalla Thomas and Pilar Alma Thomas.

On the other hand, Georgiana has two daughters (Kendra Kneisel and Brooke Murphy) from her previous marriages. Bischoff and Richard’s son, Montana James, was born in 1996. In his interview with Closer Weekly, the actor said of his family:

It was hard blending a family of six children and then having our own son. Although there was tension initially, we have weathered every storm together.

Richard also shared some parenting tips, saying:

It is important to avoid trying to make your kids be like you. Let them grow into who they want to be.

Bischoff and Thomas’ son, Montana James, is a poet

According to James’ bio on Byline, he authored the poetry chapbook, POMERANIAN (Dirt Child Press (2023) and Concerning the Dinner (2024). He told Office Magazine about his work in 2023:

From a young age, I wanted to write poetry. So I studied fine arts to understand its various forms of expression.

Montana co-hosts the reading series Straight Girls at KGB Bar Red Room.

Exploring Richard Thomas’ career in the film industry

Richard made his Broadway debut in Sunrise at Campobello in 1958 at 7. He is best known for his award-winning role as John-Boy Walton in the CBS series The Waltons.

Thomas later portrayed Special Agent Frank Gaad in The Americans and Bill Denbrough in It. Some of his other acting credits include:

Last Summer (1969)

(1969) Battle Beyond the Stars (1980)

(1980) Wonder Boys (2000)

(2000) Anesthesia (2015)

(2015) The Unforgivable (2021)

How rich is Richard Thomas?

The Winning star has an estimated net worth of $6 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His income primarily stems from his successful acting career that spans over six decades.

In 1995, Richard and Georgiana paid $600,000 for a home in Los Angeles, before selling it in 2004 for $1.765 million. In 2021, they received $1.85 million for an apartment they had bought in New York City in 2004 for $1.55 million.

FAQs

Georgiana Bischoff is the second wife of actor Richard Thomas. Below are frequently asked questions about the couple:

Is Georgiana Bischoff active on Instagram?

Bischoff does not have any known social media accounts. Nonetheless, she has been photographed alongside her husband during several red-carpet events.

How old is Richard Thomas?

Richard (74 as of 2025) was born on 13 June 1951 in Manhattan, New York, USA. His parents, Richard S. Thomas and Barbara Fallis, owned the New York School of Ballet. Thomas attended Allen-Stevenson School and the now-defunct McBurney School.

What illness does Richard Thomas have?

Thomas was diagnosed with a bone disorder of the middle ear called otosclerosis in his 30s. He uses hearing aids as he experienced 50 per cent hearing loss.

Wrapping up

As of October 2025, Georgiana Bischoff and Richard Thomas have been married for 30 years. They share a son, Montana James, and have six more children from their past marriages.

