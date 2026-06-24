Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has revealed that the availability of two experienced forwards remains uncertain ahead of South Africa’s opening Test of 2026 against England.

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The world champions began their campaign on a positive note with a convincing victory over the Barbarians, using the fixture to build momentum and give several players valuable game time. However, there was concern during the match when veteran forward Franco Mostert left the field with an ankle problem.

At the time, Erasmus acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.

“I’m concerned about his ankle. He’ll undergo scans, and hopefully the damage isn’t too severe. Franco is not the type of player who leaves the field unless there’s a genuine issue,” he said after the game.

Fortunately for the Springboks, subsequent assessments have delivered more encouraging news. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Erasmus indicated that Mostert’s injury appears less severe than initially feared.

The Bok coach also shared an update on lock Lood de Jager, whose chances of featuring in the first Test against England on 4 July remain uncertain.

“Lood is still touch-and-go for the England match, but we expect him to be available the following week against Scotland. Franco should also be back around that stage,” Erasmus explained.

Erasmus explains selection call involving Riley Norton

The injury concerns could potentially create an opportunity for promising lock Riley Norton to earn his first Springbok cap from the bench against England.

Erasmus shed light on why Norton was selected in the squad ahead of the more experienced JJ van der Mescht.

“Our communication with JJ has mainly been through virtual meetings, conversations with his club, and monitoring his performances. Riley’s situation is completely different because he has been part of our structures and understands our environment well. JJ has been overseas for a long period,” said Erasmus.

“Riley is familiar with our systems and how we operate. They also offer different qualities. One is an athletic lock who contributes heavily around the field and calls lineouts, while the other is a powerful, direct forward. Selection depends on what is required for a particular Test.”

Springbok squad

Props: Thomas du Toit, Wilco Louw, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Zachary Porthen, Carlu Sadie, Gerhard Steenekamp, Boan Venter.

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Andre-Hugo Venter.

Locks: Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje, Ruben van Heerden.

Loose forwards: Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon, Cameron Hanekom, Siya Kolisi, Evan Roos, Vincent Tshituka, Jasper Wiese.

Utility forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Franco Mostert, Riley Norton, Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese.

Scrumhalves: Embrose Papier, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams.

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Vusi Moyo, Handre Pollard.

Centres: Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel.

Outside and utility backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Quan Horn, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Edwill van der Merwe, Jaco Williams and Damian Willemse.

Source: Briefly News