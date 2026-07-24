Brendan Allen publicly accused Dricus Du Plessis of choosing an easier opponent over their agreed-upon fight

Allen claimed he was told the bout was confirmed as recently as late February before plans changed

The American middleweight believes a title eliminator fight with Du Plessis still makes the most sense

Brendan Allen has gone public with frustration over what he describes as Dricus Du Plessis deliberately avoiding their matchup, claiming a fight between the two had already been agreed upon before Du Plessis accepted a bout with Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma City.

Brendan Allen Accuses Dricus Du Plessis of Ducking Him for 'Easier' Kamaru Usman Fight

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the JAXXON podcast, Allen said he had been given assurances the fight was confirmed and locked in for January, only to watch those plans collapse in February.

Brendan Allen claimed Dricus Du Plessis was initially open to facing him. Still, he said talks fell apart around mid-to-late February before the South African champion went on to fight Kamaru Usman.

Allen questions DDP's level of competitiveness

Allen argued that Usman was a more favourable opponent for Du Plessis because the former welterweight champion was older, had endured several tough fights and was stepping up a division.

The American contender also questioned the level of competition Du Plessis has faced, saying the UFC middleweight champion has mainly fought experienced veterans rather than younger, emerging fighters. Allen insisted he had never accused an opponent of avoiding him in his career but claimed he had been trying to fight Du Plessis since joining the UFC.

Allen pushing for title eliminator bout

With Du Plessis having now defeated Usman, Allen is making his case once more, framing the matchup as a logical title eliminator that would determine the next legitimate contender at middleweight. He maintained that it is a fight he has been trying to secure since Du Plessis first joined the UFC.

Du Plessis has not publicly responded to Allen's latest comments at the time of publication.

Dricus du Plessis’ Porsche impresses fans

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis was spotted inside a luxurious Porsche 911 Turbo S. The car is a beauty and has caught fans' attention.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S features the brand’s signature wide Turbo body, aggressive rear styling, a full-width rear light bar with the PORSCHE badge, large air intakes, a sporty rear spoiler, and the famous quad exhaust setup.

Source: Briefly News