Lebo Malope turns heads on a major Paris runway, stepping out for a top international fashion house’s latest collection

Mzansi shows strong love and pride as his name keeps rising in the global fashion space

Paris fashion season brings big designer reveals, with shows unfolding under intense weather conditions

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Lebo Malope walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week. Image: @african.folder

Source: Instagram

A Limpopo-born model is once again making waves on the international runway, with Lebo Malope walking for Amiri’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week, leaving Mzansi proud.

A video posted by @african.folder on 05 July 2026 shows him confidently strutting the runway in an Amiri outfit. Malope has previously worked with major global fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Maison Margiela, Balmain, and Wales Bonner.

His latest appearance for the Los Angeles-based luxury brand further strengthens his growing presence in the global fashion industry, as the post reads:

"South African model Lebo Malope continues to make his mark on the global fashion scene after returning to the runway for Amiri’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week. The Limpopo-born model has become one of Africa’s fastest-rising names in luxury fashion..."

Lebo Malope is dressed in Amiri. Image: @yawa.africa

Source: Instagram

Paris Fashion Week returns with big designer debuts

Paris Haute Couture Week (Fall/Winter 2026) runs from 6–9 July, featuring 30 fashion houses, slightly more than last season. Vogue reported that after extreme heat during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, attendees are preparing for similar weather challenges during the shows.

Major attention is on several debut collections, including Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga, Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier, and Maria Grazia Chiuri at Fendi (shown in Rome). Jonathan Anderson (Dior), Matthieu Blazy (Chanel), and Silvana Armani (Giorgio Armani Privé) are also presenting new couture work.

The schedule also includes established names like Schiaparelli, Elie Saab, Iris van Herpen, and Viktor & Rolf, alongside newer and guest designers such as Manish Malhotra and Standing Ground. Some brands, including Valentino and Maison Margiela, are not participating this season.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the impressive feat

South Africans shared their pride and support of Lebo Malope's big moment. This is what Mzansi had to say on @african.folders page:

ntombikambule87 said:

"Love it for you child! South Africa 🇿🇦 is proud! Represent🔥❤️"

mbendeniathini wrote:

"He is beautiful 🤩 ❤️I see what they see in him 🇿🇦✨"

phakamazulu24 commented:

"🇿🇦🇿🇦Our golden boy 🔥🔥🔥they’re feeling you comment section 😂😂😂😂"

i_am_angeljolie said:

"We are very proud of you 🇿🇦❤️"

kereeofficial noted:

"Other Africans are here in the comments bitter as usual 😂😂😂"

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Source: Briefly News