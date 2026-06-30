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“Power to You, Ntombazane”: Limpopo Woman’s Masodi Hair Products Go Global, SA Impressed
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“Power to You, Ntombazane”: Limpopo Woman’s Masodi Hair Products Go Global, SA Impressed

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • A determined female entrepreneur from Limpopo, Lizlet Ndala, has transformed a home-based kitchen experiment into an international haircare brand
  • The proudly South African beauty products have officially secured shelf space in major retail stores across four different nations
  • Social media users flooded online platforms to praise the young business owner's inspiring journey and top-tier merchandise

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Delighted consumers expressed deep admiration online for a young regional business owner's major commercial milestone
A dedicated local beauty innovator successfully scaled up her home-based enterprise to meet international retail standards. Image: @letsoalo_liz
Source: Instagram

A passionate Lizlet Ndala has achieved an incredible milestone by turning her small-scale kitchen project into a thriving, multi-national brand called Masodi. What began as a personal venture to create high-quality haircare solutions at home has rapidly evolved into a major commercial success.

Masodi products receive global recognition

Local publication News24 reported on 26 June 2026 that the entrepreneur's dedicated focus on formulation and branding led to her products breaking through regional boundaries, reaching countries including Zambia, Lesotho, Namibia, Botswana and eSwatini. She secured highly sought-after distribution deals with retail giant Dis-Chem and took the market by storm. Instagram account @news24 notes that the impressive growth has expanded far beyond local borders, with the premium haircare range now officially distributed and sold in four different countries.

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Mzansi viewers expressed pride in supporting the brand, with regular supporters vouching for the quality of the products, while others promised to pick up their own bottles during their next shopping trip.

User @abbey_ngoash commented:

"This is incredible! Super proud of you @letsoalo_liz 🙌❤️. @masodibeauty to the world 🌍."

User @call_me_dineo shared:

"I've been waiting for @letsoalo_liz to make it to all these publishers we won 🎉."

User @damarisa007 added:

"Beautiful girl, we love everything about her story and impact."

User @nukerishangilani said:

"We are so happy to hear great stories that make an exceptional positive difference to other people's lives, especially for youth employment. Power to you, ntombazane👏."

User @ galliane77 commented:

"I am a proud @masodibeauty customer; my curls are happy and nourished ❤️."

User @usernamewasalreadytaken_ said:

"The kind of things we love to see👏🔥."

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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