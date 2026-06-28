Simoné Nonhlanhla Tshituka, wife of Springbok and Sharks player Manu Tshituka, has been announced as one of the Miss South Africa 2026 Top 24 finalists

The senior actuarial associate from Gauteng found out the news while in Gqeberha, supporting her husband on his Springbok debut

She was congratulated by her brother-in-law, Vincent Tshituka and by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi himself

Simoné Nonhlanhla Tshituka, wife of Springbok and Sharks player Manu Tshituka. Images: siimone.n/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Miss South Africa 2026 Top 24 finalists have been announced, and one name in particular has got South Africa buzzing. Simoné Nonhlanhla Tshituka, a senior actuarial associate originally from Gauteng, has made the cut and happens to be married to Springbok and Sharks player Emmanuel "Manu" Tshituka. The couple tied the knot in 2024 and is based in KwaZulu-Natal.

Simoné found out the exciting news in the best possible way. She was in Gqeberha, cheering Manu on during his Springbok debut, when she got the call. She said:

"Amazing things can happen when we pursue our dreams. I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity, and I hope to serve South Africa well."

A family affair

The Tshituka family wasted no time showing their support. Manu's older brother, Springbok flanker Vincent Tshituka, commented under her Instagram post saying,

"We're going all the way."

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi also congratulated her. The post drew a flood of messages from friends, fans, and fellow rugby community members who all rushed to celebrate the news with her.

Manu is the younger of the two Tshituka brothers in professional rugby, and the family is quickly becoming one of South Africa's most celebrated sporting households.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

What Simoné stands for

Beyond the pageant, Simoné has a clear vision for her advocacy work. She wants to focus on mathematics education and mentorship, inspired by her own journey as a Black woman in actuarial science, a field where representation remains limited.

She holds a BSc Honours in Actuarial Science from Wits University and is currently working toward her professional qualification through the Actuarial Society of South Africa.

The Top 24 finalists are currently going through semi-final screenings. Judges include former Miss SA Shudu Musida, scientist Aisha Pandor, and businesswoman Colleen Larsen.

Voting for the Top 24 is open until 6 July at midnight, with the finale expected in mid-October when reigning Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni will hand over her crown.

Simoné Nonhlanhla Tshituka and her husband, Springbok and Sharks player, Manu Tshituka. Images: siimone.n/Instagram

Source: Instagram

More on Miss SA

Briefly News recently reported on a Miss SA contestant whose Top Billing presenter audition divided South Africa completely.

recently reported on a Miss SA contestant whose Top Billing presenter audition divided South Africa completely. Rachel Kolisi threw her weight behind one of the Miss SA Top 24 contestants, and what she said about her had South Africans looking up the young woman immediately.

A Miss SA Top 24 finalist shared her training routine ahead of the competition, and the level of dedication she showed had people promising to vote for her in their thousands.

Source: Briefly News