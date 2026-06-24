The Miss South Africa Organisation announced the 2026 Top 24 finalists on its official Instagram account

Beloved socialite Rachel Kolisi endorsed one of the Miss SA 2026 hopefuls days before voting closed

The Top 24 includes professionals such as doctors, lawyers, engineers, accountants, and creatives

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Rachel Kolisi backed Miss SA 2026 top 24 contestant. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) Organisation has announced its 2026 Top 24 finalists, and popular socialite Rachel Kolisi has thrown her weight behind one of the ladies. The Miss SA 2026 Top 24 comprises professionals from various fields, such as medicine, law, engineering, accounting, and entrepreneurship, as well as college students from across Mzansi.

Voting for the Miss South Africa 2026 Top 24 contestants is now open and closes on 6 July 2026. South Africans can vote for their favourite contestant on the Miss SA App or Miss SA website. Just days before voting closes, Rachel Kolisi has taken to her official Instagram account and endorsed one of the top 24 finalists.

Rachel Kolisi shows support for Miss SA 2026 contestant

On Tuesday, 23 June 2026, Rachel Kolisi took to her Instagram Stories and backed Palesa van Rooyen. The Falling Forward documentary maker reshared Miss SA’s promotional video featuring the contestant and added a short message of support. The post was captioned:

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“@justpalesa_ go girl “

See the screenshot below:

Who is Palesa van Rooyen?

Palesa van Rooyen is a 27-year-old qualified medical doctor and child health advocate from Free State Province. She focuses on child safety, nutrition, and early childhood development through community healthcare programmes. She recently entered her first pageant and went on to win Miss ACE Model Bloemfontein (25+), as well as Miss Photogenic and Miss Congeniality titles. She celebrated the wins in an Instagram post shared on 17 June 2026, explaining why one of the titles holds so much significance to her.

See the post below:

Dr Palesa signed with ACE Models International Bloemfontein in May 2026, mostly to boost her confidence and pursue her Miss South Africa dream. See the post below:

Who are the other Miss SA 2026 top 24 contestants?

The Miss South Africa 2026 Top 24 also includes several notable finalists such as singer and law student Azana, chartered accountant and model Jessica Stewart, medical doctor and entrepreneur Dr Mankgodi Mampuru, attorney and content creator Nompumelelo Maduna, speech therapist and audiologist Amogelang Bunu, former Miss World South Africa Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg, and engineer Thandi Mthombeni.

Other contestants are Alia Khan Koumantarakis, Bonolo Marang Motau, Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo, Gift Ntimani, Ipeleng Pearl Madiba, Katlego Malebye, Kaylan Matthews, Kendra Norah Horne, Nongcebo Mngadi, Lesego Khumo Nyathela, Modiegi Mashamaite, Ndiwanga Muravha, Ofentse Motaung, Sanelisiwe Diko, Sibahle Ngwenya, Simoné Tshituka, Sunshine Dlangamandla, Tebogo Molatlhegi, Tiyani Makamu, and Unami Mthethwa.

Rachel Kolisi mourned Parklands College's head boy. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi mourns Parklands College head boy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi mourned the passing of Parklands College head boy Connor Niske on her Instagram Stories.

Parklands College honoured Niske's legacy with a heartfelt tribute, emphasising his admirable qualities. A tribute assembly was held for Connor on Friday, 12 June 2026, while students were offered grief support.

Source: Briefly News