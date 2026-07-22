A South African man living in the UK was filmed by his partner at a petrol station, visibly unhappy about having to fuel up his own convertible

He compared the UK's self-service petrol station model to South Africa, where petrol attendants handle everything for drivers

South Africans online admitted they take full-service petrol stations completely for granted back home

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A local man living in the UK crashed out while refuelling at the station. Image: @jeanandpheebs

Source: TikTok

A South African man settled in the United Kingdom got a reality check at a British petrol station, and his partner made sure to film every second of it. The clip, posted on 21 July 2026 by TikTok account @jeanandpheebs, shows the man standing beside his convertible, deeply unimpressed by the fact that he had to pump his own fuel. His frustration was not just about the inconvenience. It was the contrast with home.

Back in South Africa, he pointed out, pulling into a petrol station means that multiple attendants will rush over. They fill the tank, check the oil, clean the windscreen, and send you off with a smile, all without the driver ever leaving their seat. In the UK, that experience does not exist. He joked that in South Africa he would have had a whole crew helping him out "for the love of the game," and yet there he was, alone, doing it himself.

SA Petrol stations: A luxury we never notice

South Africa is one of the few countries in the world where self-service petrol stations are actually illegal under the Petroleum Products Act, meaning every driver is guaranteed a full-service experience. For most South Africans, this is normal life. The video reminded many that what feels ordinary at home is actually quite rare elsewhere.

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Watch the petrol station moment that had Mzansi in their feelings in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi agrees: South Africa is spoilt

South Africans flooded the comments with a mix of laughter and genuine appreciation for petrol attendants.

User @Jamade Jacobs said:

"One dancing is so real 😂."

User @flumbiziwe added:

"We take for granted that we don't have to pack our own grocery bags too."

User @tommajoci commented:

"You don't value what you have until it's gone. We are spoilt in SA 🥲."

User @endwelane shared:

"So you have to check the oil and wash the windscreen. The abuse, sorry, bro."

User @dishneyarendse added:

"He's not wrong, yoh 😂🤌."

User @Dr. Zweli wrote:

"We are living in luxury, hey? Because there is no way I'm getting out of my car to fill my tank, clean."

3 Briefly News articles about petrol attendants

Shell petrol attendants from the Central Karoo gave American skateboarder Jayson Vanporppal a hero's welcome when he reached their station on his skating trip to Cape Town, leaving him emotional.

Shell petrol attendant Chevaan Abrahams explained how he helped a pregnant woman give birth in the early hours of the morning at a garage in Kuils River, touching the hearts of many viewers.

A petrol attendant was filmed carefully extracting a splinter embedded in a stray dog's paw, earning respect from many social media users.

Source: Briefly News