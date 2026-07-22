A Cape Town man stopped into Plato Coffee in Paarden Eiland at 6:30am and left completely won over by two baristas

The TikToker behind @thelifestylebuz shared a clip praising the staff by name, urging followers to make them famous

South Africans flooded the comments to share their own warm experiences with the same two ladies and praise them

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Man praises waitresses at Plato Coffee. Image: @thelifestylebuz

Source: TikTok

Two baristas at a Cape Town coffee shop are getting their flowers, and Mzansi cannot stop smiling about it.

On 21 July 2026, TikToker @thelifestylebuz, posted a selfie-style clip filmed inside Plato Coffee in Paarden Eiland, Cape Town. In it, he recounted popping into the café around half past six in the morning, tired and not expecting much. What he found changed the tone of his entire day.

Two staff members, identified in the comments as Priscilla and Nolly, greeted him with wide smiles and an easy warmth that, in his own words, made him perk up straight away. They laughed together, shared a joke or two, and he left with what he described as a really, really good cappuccino in hand. The on-screen caption summed it up simply:

"They are next level! Pls share and make them famous."

Customer Service Shapes Memorable Hospitality

Exceptional customer service is the foundation of great hospitality, making guests feel valued through personalized attention, seamless service, and thoughtful gestures. Well-trained staff, technology, and acting on guest feedback help create memorable experiences, encourage repeat visits, inspire positive reviews, and build lasting customer loyalty.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Plato Coffee Shoutout

South Africans in the comments had a lot to say on his page:

@Nolly:

"We're blushing over here! Thank you for the love and for hyping us up we appreciate it. Service with a smile is what we do."

@favour:

"Give due where it is deserved. That's called motivation. Well done to the creator for sharing."

@Waheed Gaidien Gaidien:

"Well done Priscilla and Nolly. Keep up the good work and beautiful smiles."

@faithsikade:

"As an African lady I can agree they once served me with the big smile. I know some will think it's because it was different race but no, they're friendly to everyone."

@Clarice Chrystal:

"Saffa, Mzansi, this is who we are."

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Source: Briefly News