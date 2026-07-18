An American man married to a South African woman showed off his braai broodjie skills in a TikTok video that caught Mzansi's attention

He cooked burger patties and open-faced cheese-and-tomato toasties on a charcoal fire pit, narrating the process with dad-humour charm

South Africans flooded the comments with opinions on everything from his footwear to his fire, sparking a lively braai authenticity debate

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An American man married to a South African woman has sparked a lively debate online after sharing a video of himself attempting a braai in his driveway on 17 July.

An American attempted his first braai. Image: @sunedeters / TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @sunedeters cooked up burger patties and open-faced braai broodjies on a charcoal fire pit, narrating the process in a relaxed, folksy style. Dressed in a plaid shirt and John Deere cap, he lit the coals, grilled the patties, then laid bread slices topped with tomato and shredded cheese onto the grate to toast. A small tan dog wandered through the background throughout, completing the laid-back backyard atmosphere.

He even referenced his father-in-law's golden rule mid-cook, explaining that "a braai broodjie is a dry broodjie" and that was precisely why he flipped them. He shared a tip from his father-in-law: "A braai broodjie is a dry broodjie," which is why you need to flip it often to keep it from drying out. It was the kind of advice passed down around fires across the country, and it resonated. Watch the braai broodjie video that started the debate below:

SA's braai rules according to people

The video quickly drew South Africans with very strong opinions on what he did right and what needed fixing. The video struck a nerve because it touched on something close to South African hearts. Despite the spirited feedback, most South Africans agreed the effort deserved some credit. The man passed the most important test: he tried, and he clearly had fun doing it.

@Uncle Babes said:

"Need to make an actual fire"

@Phly Mjoli wrote:

"Now you need a friend who has opinions on the fire, meat. Whilst doing nothing but drink next to you."

@Buford T Justice noted:

"I have one issue dude! Braai barefoot, in slops or in vellies. Not in socks, please."

@DEWALD876 shared:

"He did well, stop skimping on the cheese though… get him some good firewood also. Kudos Yster!"

@prentz said:

"You can't braai with a light beer, get that man a brandy and coke"

@Ralton Martin asked:

"Where is the brandy lol."

@Lappies wrote:

"Suné, where is the butter on the outside of the braai broodjie? But well done, teach him properly."

@MrGBarnard offered some balance:

"Charcoal's fine. Don't listen to the naysayers. Wood's lekker, but charcoal's still great. Next try some lamb chops and ribbetjie"

Other Briefly News stories about Americans

Tiffani Koonce, an American TikTokker who went viral for her comparison between Walmart stores in South Africa and the United States.

An American woman who recently sparked a conversation regarding the differences in catcalling culture between South Africa and the United States.

Intriguing observations made by an American woman regarding the differences between homes in the USA and South Africa fascinated South Africans.

Source: Briefly News