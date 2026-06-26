Jessica Nkosi Overjoyed to Return to TV After 2-Year Break With New Show

Jessica Nkosi is back on television as the host of LG's Make Life Good , airing on Mzansi Magic every Thursday at 7:00 PM

The actress stepped away from TV for about two years to focus on raising her family before making her comeback

The feel-good show follows successful South Africans giving back to communities that shaped them, which Jessica says is close to her heart

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Jessica Nkosi is beaming about her return to South African television screens after a nearly two-year break. The beloved actress and presenter is back as the host of LG's Make Life Good, a community-driven series airing on Mzansi Magic every Thursday at 7:00 PM.

MDN News shared the exciting announcement on X on Thursday, 25 June 2026, sending fans into a celebratory spin.

Jessica Nkosi has returned to TV after two years. Image: jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Jessica on why Make Life Good feels personal

The new show follows successful South Africans as they revisit the communities that shaped them, funding renovations at schools, sports fields, and community halls.

"This show is strictly about humanity and nothing else. It uplifts the communities we come from as successful people. We look back at where we started and go out to do good work in places that especially develop the youth," Jessica said.

Among the inspiring guests Jessica will meet on the show are William Okpara, a former Orlando Pirates player who made a difference at Kensington Secondary; Saray Khumalo, the first Black African woman to summit Mount Everest; writer and producer Adze Ugah; and businesswoman Thandi Mavata, founder of the Doek on Fleek event.

See the original MDN News post announcing Jessica's return.

Fans wasted no time showing their excitement. @mokone_eddie simply wrote:

"We know Qondi 🥰🥰🥰😇" — a nod to her iconic Isibaya character that says everything.

Who Is Jessica Nkosi?

Jessica is one of South Africa's most recognisable television personalities, best known for her breakthrough role as Qondisile on the drama series Isibaya, which she landed in 2013 after graduating with a Drama and Performing Arts degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She went on to star in Ayeye and The Queen, as well as hosting major events including the MTV Africa Music Awards and Channel O Music Video Awards. She also inked a major deal with Woolworths South Africa in a testament to her growing influence beyond the screen.

After nearly a decade of continuous work, Jessica chose to step away from television to be present for her children's milestones and focus on family life with her husband, Ntokozo Dlamini. She previously announced her third pregnancy to a wave of congratulations from fans. During her time away, she also returned to acting classes to sharpen her skills before making her comeback.

Jessica Nkosi is set to host a new and exciting show. Image: jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Jessica Nkosi shares rare picture of her child

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Jessica Nkosi looked back at the wonderful, fun-filled birthday party she threw for her son, Nkazimulo.

The actress, famous for her role as Qondisile in Isibaya, shared throwback photos from the Mickey Mouse-themed party on her Instagram story to celebrate her second-born's first birthday.

Source: Briefly News