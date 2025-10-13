South African actress Jessica Nkosi recently posted pictures from her son's birthday party

The proud mother showed off her little man and the adorable party she planned for him, which had followers in their feelings due to the cute displays and her wonderful family

Fans and peers gushed over Nkosi's second-born and admired her beautiful family with her husband, TK Dlamini

Actress Jessica Nkosi went down memory lane to share pictures of her son.

South African actress Jessica Nkosi looked back at the wonderful, fun-filled birthday party she threw for her son, Nkazimulo.

The actress, famous for her role as Qondisile in Isibaya, shared throwback photos from the Mickey Mouse-themed party on her Instagram story to celebrate her second-born's first birthday.

Though she posted the pictures on 12 October 2025, the party was held in 2024, and as of 9 June 2025, little Nkazimulo is two years old.

She shared a rare glimpse of her son, her seven-year-old daughter Namisa, and her actor husband, Ntokozo "TK" Dlamini, with whom she has been married since 2022.

A proud and devoted mother, Jessica Nkosi reflected on the day, thanking her loved ones who have always supported her family:

"I know I'm sharing these pics almost two years later. I'd still like to again thank everyone who always shows up for our kids' parties. Ngiyabonga. Our son had theee best time at his party."

Jessica Nkosi shared a rare glimpse of her children with her husband, TK Dlamini.

On her Instagram timeline, she posted additional pictures of herself holding her son, wearing matching beige outfits for the party:

"Lord, I thank you."

Fans and followers gushed over the pictures from Nkazimulo's party and praised Jessica for being a devoted and caring mother.

See the pictures from the party below:

Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini are seen playing with their son at his birthday party.

Bohlokoa Beautiful Creations planned Jessica Nkosi's son's birthday party.

A look inside Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini's son's first birthday party.

Fans marvel at Jessica Nkosi's post

Online users admired Jessica Nkosi's family and the adorable party she planned. Read some of their comments below:

Influencer Kay Yarms said:

"Awwww, so precious, mama. Nami is so big!"

coo_lly2 admired:

"What a cool, calm and collected family. You’ve set the bar high. No drama or whatsoever, just living her life naturally. May God continue to be with you and your loved ones."

mandlalamba wrote:

"God is so faithful. Beautiful family, may God sustain your unity."

thandekile.ndlovu.3150 added:

"What a beautiful family, you are so blessed, mama J."

Online users admired Jessica Nkosi's family and the party she planned for her son.

lonanzima was emotional:

"I feel like a proud online auntie. How did we get here?"

thembelihle_mthi posted:

"Ohhh, sis, what a beautiful family."

theresaphindile responded:

"My favs! May God continue to bless your family, mama."

