Jessica Nkosi is set to return to acting after a one and half year hiatus, during which she focused on raising her two children

The actress, who announced her pregnancy in 2023, expressed gratitude for brand deals that allowed her to work while prioritising family time with her husband, TK Dlamini

Nkosi, known for her role as Qondi on Isibaya, described acting as her passion and therapy, adding that her break made her a more present mother

Jessica Nkosi has announced that she is set to return to our screens after a long hiatus. The star who left her last show, The Queen one and half years ago revealed that she took a break to focus on her children.

Jessica Nkosi has revealed that she is ready to come back to acting.

Jessica Nkosi to resume acting

South African actress Jessica Nkosi has proven that her children come before anything else. The talented actress who announced her pregnancy in 2023 with stunning pictures shared that she deliberately took a step back from acting after welcoming her second child.

Speaking in an interview with TimesLIVE, the mother of two expressed gratitude for her brand deals as she was able to work while devoting her time to her two children and husband, TK Dlamini. She said:

"God is so good that I can have other streams of income. While I am not on your screens, there’s other work that I can do because I can still work with brands. I’m really appreciative of that because I love doing that as well."

Jessica Nkosi admits that acting is her passion

The star may have taken a break to focus on raising her daughter and son, but she shared that acting is her passion. Jessica Nkosi who rose to prominence when she played the role of Qondi on Isibaya admitted to Briefly News that she gives her all in everything she does. She said:

"Honestly, I just do what I have to do when I have to do it. When I’m with the kids I’m with them 100% there for whatever they need. When I’m at work I give 100%, wife 100% I really do the best I can with everything. I have help of course because I need someone to watch my kids while I’m at work etc."

Jessica Nkosi has revealed that she is ready to start acting again. Image: @jessicankosi

Speaking about her much-awaited return to the small screens, Jessica Nkosi said acting was her therapy because she got to be someone else. She added that taking some time off made her a present mother and she can now do school drop-offs and enjoy quality time with her kids.

Jessica Nkosi dances for TK Dlamini in sweet video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jessica Nkosi recently warmed timelines with a sweet dance video for her man. The actress previously admitted that she is obsessed with her husband.

South African celebrities love flaunting their love on social media, from DJ Zinhle kneeling while serving her husband Murdah Bongz his meal to Nandi Madida celebrating her legendary husband Zakes Bantwini's wins.

