Jessica Nkosi warmed social media with a sweet dance video dedicated to her husband, TK Dlamini, at an event, expressing her deep love for him

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, with some praising their relationship while others claimed Jessica financially supports TK

Social media users debated TK Dlamini’s financial status, but many admired the couple's chemistry and love

Popular actress Jessica Nkosi recently warmed timelines with a sweet dance video for her man. The actress previously admitted that she is obsessed with her husband.

Jessica Nkosi showed off her dance moves in a video. Image: @jessicankosi and @tk_dlamini

Source: Instagram

Jessica Nkosi gets down for her husband

South African celebrities love flaunting their love on social media, from DJ Zinhle kneeling while serving her husband Murdah Bongz his meal to Nandi Madida celebrating her legendary husband Zakes Bantwini's wins.

Jessica Nkosi may not always flaunt her private life on social media, but one thing for certain is she is head over heels in love with her husband and the father of her two children, TK Dlamini. A video of the star getting down while at an event with her man was recently shared on the micro-blogging platform X by MDN News.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the caption, the former Isibaya actress shared that she will always dance for her husband. The caption read:

"I will always dance for my husband."

Fans react to Jessika Nkosi and TK Dlamini

Social media users flooded the post with mixed reactions. While some commended the stars for their love, others mentioned that TK Dlamini is broke and Jessica covered all their family expenses.

@MrsMonnica said:

"She definitely loves him …a brokie like him dating Jessica?? Shes the one paying for the dates."

@DonatellaZine commented:

“….Her unemployed husband who is struggling to book a job” how I miss Musa Khawula in these times🥲"

@Inenekazi1 wrote:

"Quiet couples are my fave honestly."

@Ntombenhle124 added:

"They make such a cute couple."

@Ntshepi96 wrote:

"Sooo cute☺️☺️☺️🔥🔥🔥 They look good together!"

A video of Jessica Nkosi dancing for her husband TK Dlamini has gone viral online. Image: @jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Jessica Nkosi shares why she doesn't post her husband, TK Dlamini

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jessica Nkosi spilt the tea about her marriage to TK Dlamini while she was on Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja on 702.

She revealed that she and her husband, TK Dlamini, prefer to keep their love on the down low. The couple rarely posts each other on social media, and they have a reason for this.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News