Award-winning Content Creator and Entrepreneur Seemah Mangolwane and Munaka Muthambi made controversial claims on the South African Not Sorry podcast

In the new episode, they covered topics like polygamy and age differences in relationships

Some X (Twitter) users had interesting takes on what Munaka said about polygamy, while others ordered for her to be cancelled

Munaka Muthambi said: “I’ll do polygamy for money” in the latest episode of Not Sorry. Photos: @mooo.nakaa

Source: Instagram

South African influencer Munaka Muthambi (24) is the owner of Viral Africa, a marketing consulting agency and founder and host of Sport Scene, who specialise in sports news and media.

Munaka is also a co-host on the Not Sorry podcast alongside three other prominent South African personalities: Seemah Mangolwane, Nomthandazo Nkosi, and Rei Nkuna.

The reality TV star, who previously dominated headlines for advertising the controversial Russia Alabuga program, is facing harsh criticism from her latest statements about polygamy.

What Munaka said on the Not Sorry podcast

In June 2026, the podcast released a video titled 'Polygamy, Age Gaps & Modern Love: Where do you draw the line?' The four participants describe polygamy as "glorified cheating." They argue that many men use it as a way to legitimise unfaithful behaviour rather than living out a genuine, pre-planned vision for a multi-partner household.

Munaka made claims and is facing serious backlash. These are the statements she made:

The only way I would ever do polygamy for instance is if this person is giving me money I have never seen. That’s the truth.

She continued,

It has to be some stupid amount. It will never be for love. It will be for money. For economy.

An X (Twitter) user with the username @KingMntungwa uploaded a clip of the video in which Munaka says she’ll only consider polygamy if she receives a lot of money.

South African influencer Munaka Muthambi. Photos: @mooo.nakaa

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Munaka's claims

Hundreds of comments flooded the post, with some agreeing with Munaka's take on polygamy, and others saying she should be cancelled. This is what was said:

@pietmashika made an interesting point:

This means she worships money, she is willing to do things she is not comfortable with just for money.

@KhayaMhlongo12 agreed with the above comment:

Izifebe will do anything for money.

Some of @PaidInStress’s comments had to be redacted:

From the voice you can tell she’s a drunk. Been run over more times than any tarmac on earth. Proper [redacted] no one wants her.

@mqhelenqabankos questioned Munaka’s morals:

There isn’t an inch of principle or morality or ethics in her man. As long as the money is right, she’s riding.

Evidence Bongwe is a prominent South African online personality and social media influencer, and using the name @Evidence_Shongw, he commented:

So what happens when she gets used to that money?

@snowroll thinks the show should be ended and wrote:

This is [redacted] CANCEL!❌

Munaka, who said she 'quit' podcasting in 2025, also received comments from supporters who reiterated that they are standing by her side. Username @Anthr_Homie backed up Munaka:

I know people will come for her for speaking the truth.

@lesedisekonyela3177 was in stance with Munaka on the matter:

I just know I agree with all of Munaka's takes.

@consultke254 had this to say about the comments and polygamy:

Why are the men in the comments angry?! A polygamous man doesn't truly love any of the women he is with either. He is doing it for selfish reasons. EVERYONE in that situation is there for convenience!

Watch the full video of the episode here:

Munaka Muthambi confirms breakup with white boyfriend

While on the topic of Munaka, Briefly News reported about the famous South African influencer's relationship status. On Monday, 5 January 2025, she announced that she had broken up with her white boyfriend.

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some mocked Munaka for announcing her breakup when she kept her relationship private, others sympathised with her. Some suggested that she was faking the breakup for clout.

Source: Briefly News