South African actress Jessica Nkosi has debuted baby bump number three in cute Instagram and TikTok posts

The star and her husband, TK Dlamini, first revealed their baby news in 2025, announcing another addition to their growing family

Mzanis expressed shock and excitement for the couple, congratulating them on their third pregnancy journey

Jessica Nkosi has debuted her pregnancy bump, and Mzansi continues to congratulate the couple. Image: Jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

South African celebrity couple Jessica Nkosi and TK Dlamini are growing their family.

Jessica and hubby expecting baby no.3

The actors first announced their pregnancy in December 2025, when Jessica Nkosi shared a beautiful reel. What took fans by surprise was that her baby bump was very visible, meaning she had been pregnant for a very long time.

The former Isibaya actress captioned her post:

“Again and again, God continues to be so good to us. All my dreams are coming true. We thank and praise God for this new addition to our family.”

Jessica Nkosi is expecting baby number 3. Image: Jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

Now, Jessica posted new pregnancy bump pictures, and took some of her fans aback, leaving more questions than answers.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned the post, "Hey, my loves. Happy New Year," she said and added a laughing emoji.

The couple are parents to two kids, a baby girl named Namisa, and her younger brother Nkazimulo. The couple were hit with drama when they welcomed their firstborn, as Jessica accused TK of cheating on her.

Fans gushed over Jessica Nkosi. Many admire their ability to keep their kids away from the prying eyes of social media. Below are some of the reactions:

Lebochidi said:

"We are just admiring the Rihanna stunt you are pulling. Congratulations, babe."

snowie_sithole asked:

"Again, girl?!? Yey, your husband doesn't play, and you are carrying your wifely duties very well, for real, for real. Congratulations, yawl."

Znombona gushed:

"You are so gorgeous. Happy new year, indeed, my baby."

sphalaphalah exclaimed:

"That's right! You and Rihanna understand the assignment. That is what is done when you're married."

Sgqumfeza was suspicious:

"I just know you already gave birth. Beautiful family."

Jessica Nkosi fires at fans on Instagram

A month prior to her pregnancy announcement, Nkosi went off on Instagram, slamming an unknown person.

On Monday, 16 November 2025, Nkosi displayed anger on her social media.

An Instagram blog wrote, "Repeat that a few times in your head...Or say it out loud if it helps...Jessica is Mrs Dlamini. She is a married woman. And then fix whatever it is that is about to come out of your mouth!, says Jessica. If you choose to forget some things about me, please just remember this one thing...I am a married woman."

Jessica Nkosi shares an inspiring message to women

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jessica Nkosi reflected on her acting journey, highlighting her iconic debut role as Qondi on Isibaya as one of her most memorable.

The veteran actress revealed she has exciting upcoming projects and advised young women to focus on their personal growth rather than compare themselves to others.

Source: Briefly News