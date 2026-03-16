South African traditional healer turned DJ, Gogo Skhotheni, announced that she is expecting by sharing stunning maternity shots

Skhotheni said her unborn is her rainbow baby, seeing that she lost her son, who passed away in 2024 due to health complications

Mzansi flooded Skhotheni's comments section with nothing but kind congratulatory messages, wishing the star well in her pregnancy

Gogo Skhotheni announces pregnancy by sharing maternity photoshoot: "My rainbow baby"

Source: Instagram

A new beginning awaits Gogo Skhotheni, who announced her pregnancy. The traditional healer and DJ shared some shots from her maternity photoshoot, and left the timeline abuzz.

Gogo Skhotheni announces pregnancy

TV personality Gogo Skhotheni took to Instagram on Sunday, 15 March 2026, to share the wonderful news. This is the star's third pregnancy, after suffering an unimaginable loss.

In 2024, Skhotheni lost her and her ex-husband's young son, Monde Junior Shange, due to a condition where he was born without a food pipe. For almost all his life, Shang had been in the hospital and feeding off a machine.

Two years later, Skhotheni is set to welcome another baby, as she described him as her rainbow baby.

"From heartbreak to hope. From loss to life. My rainbow baby," she captioned her post.

After receiving an overwhelming amount of congratulatory messages from fans, Skhotheni thanked people for their kind words. She also revealed the gender of the baby, a boy!

"Your comments are making me emotional. I didn’t expect that at all. Can we be happy tuuuu thank you for all the love and support. God has been faithful. I will make sure I take care of this little boy, Ngiyabonga kakhulu," she said.

Gogo Skhotheni is expecting her third baby following the loss of her son. Image: Gogoskhotheni

Source: Instagram

Mzansi congratulates Skhotheni

Fans congratulated Skhotheni, including local celebs who were happy for her.

pulane_phoolo exclaimed:

"A GOD OF RESTORATION!!!! Congratulations, my baby!!!! Re leboga Modimo!!"

s.eemah_x screamed:

"Oh my God and the fact that it’s a boyyyyyyy🥺 Argh! Boyza was not done on this earth, he said I’ll be back!!"

lorraine.sa shared:

"A HUGE CONGRATULATIONS, Mama Bear. God is truly faithful, and we thank Him for this precious gift of life."

ntombee_1 gushed:

"What an amazing God we serve. So happy for you, sisi. I know that boy will fill your heart with so much joy and overflow with love. Umuhle over necessary."

sibumabena said:

"Frame 5! That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever shown the world! Wow."

ladydu_sa stated:

"Congratulations, love wam. Oh my God, it’s a boy also."

Did Gogo Skhotheni and hubby rekindle romance?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skotheni responded to the rumours that she rekindled her love with her ex-husband, Monde Shange.

She warned fans against falling for fake news sites and denied getting back with Monde.

"There is a fake account currently posting old pictures of me and my ex - this has absolutely nothing to do with me. My official Facebook was previously deactivated when it had over 800k followers, and I have not returned to the platform."

Source: Briefly News