Content creator and actress Kealeboga Masango recently discussed her latest character in The Four of Us

Masango sparked a debate on social media when she landed a role on the eTV telenovela opposite Sindi Dlathu, Sdumo Mtshali, and Thembinkosi Mthembu

South Africans took to social media this week to respond to the storylines and characters on the show

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'Youngings' star Kealeboga Masango discusses her role in 'The Four of Us'. Image: BlackMluJa

Source: Twitter

Former Rhythm City actress Kealeboga Masango, who recently starred in Showmax's Youngings, has opened up about her role in The Four of Us.

Masango stars opposite her former Youngings co-star Lebohang Lephatsoane on the telenovela.

The former Rhythm City actress also acts alongside former The River actor Thembinkosi Mthembu, who plays her brother on the show.

Masango, who plays Balungile Dhlomo, reveals in an interview with Sunday World that working alongside some of South Africa’s finest actors has been both inspiring and rewarding.

“Honestly, it’s amazing. These are people we look up to and aspire to emulate in their craft. It’s such a beautiful opportunity because they really guide you on this project and are incredibly supportive,” she said.

The actress also shares that working alongside them is reassuring in a sense and makes her realise that the hours she puts in behind the scenes are starting to show in the work.

"It’s encouraging and motivating," adds Masango.

Social media commentator BlackMluJa recently confirmed Masango's new role on his X account.

"Youngings stars reunite in a new telenovela by Tshedza Pictures, The Four of Us.

Kealeboga Masango and Lebohang Lephatsoane will be reuniting as family members this time. Lebohang Lephatsoane plays the character of Malusi Bobbi’s bold, stylish, and charismatic son, who brings humour, confidence, and flair to the Dhlomo family. Kealeboga is the youngest Dhlomo sibling, a free spirit chasing freedom, pleasure, and new experiences while carrying the weight of unresolved grief," he wrote.

South Africans slam The Four of Us

@ThatXolaniGuy said:

"I don’t like the sound design and music scoring on The Four Of Us. I was not expecting Lindiwe Dikana to play Busani. I don’t like the fact that Bab’Ncane’s daughter calls him ntwana. Maybe I’m strict, but we’ll see."

@SisMbali__ react:

"The cast, as individuals, are amazing actors and have done great work. But for me, they are not gelling, and I don’t buy that they are family, especially the other yaBabomnance. I’m still giving it a chance because it’s early days, but kukhona into eOff."

@AnitaNxuseka commented:

"Another thing that upset me was Busani's entrance from Paris. At the same time, they were arguing about where they were going to hold the funeral. Church or dealership. First of all, it's the night before the funeral. Secondly, you come in from a trip."

'Rhythm City' actress Kealeboga Masango embraces her role in 'The Four of Us'. Images: KealebogaMasango

Source: Instagram

Legendary actor Fezile Makhanya joins The Four of Us

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actor Fezile Makhanya had scored a role in eTV's The Four of Us.

Makhanya previously starred opposite actresses Sindi Dlathu and Rami Chuene in the cancelled TV shows The River and The Queen.

Viewers of the show recently took to social media to congratulate Makhanya on his latest role.

Source: Briefly News