Legendary Actor Fezile Makhanya Joins 'The Four of Us'
- Popular actor Fezile Makhanya has scored a role in eTV's The Four of Us
- Makhanya previously starred opposite actresses Sindi Dlathu and Rami Chuene in the cancelled TV shows The River and The Queen
- Viewers of the show recently took to social media to congratulate Makhanya on his latest role
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Former The Queen and The River actor Fezile Makhanya has joined the cast of eTV's latest telenovela, The Four of Us.
Makhanya will star opposite former Shaka Ilembe and Homecoming star Thembinkosi Mthembu, who plays the role of Banzi Dhlomo.
Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald recently confirmed on his X account that Makhanya will portray the character of Sindi Dlathu's on-screen husband on the new TV show.
"Fezile Makhanya will play Sindi Dlathu’s ex-husband and the father of her daughter in Tshedza Pictures’ new telenovela ‘The Four of Us’," said McDonald.
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McDonald also shared on his X account that rising star Nombulelo Letsosa would play the role of Luyanda, who is the the daughter of Busani Dhlomo, portrayed by Sindi Dlathu in The Four of Us.
South Africans comment on Makhanya's new role and the first episode
@GlorMazibuko said:
"She's still wearing a ring; I'm sure there's drama between the two."
@crazythatoo reacted:
"Is he a psycho even in this story?"
@OPoswayo23413 replied:
"Let's hope he's not those crazy exes."
@TT_cleaners asked:
"Does Tshedza have permanent employees?"
@vigilanceblues said:
"They're back together yet again."
@Thuli_kaNtuli wrote:
"I loved these two in the River."
@vigilanceblues replied:
"Somehow l am hurt that they're dropping a day late."
@Zamgp1 responded:
"I see drama coming. It is gonna be lit."
@SirJoseSir wrote:
"I think a series should premiere with 2 or 3 episodes so the audience can make sense of it and get comfortable with the story. But then again, the timeslots are stacked so kanjan."
@hlebhebhe reacted:
"Shame, the acting is overdone, the scenes are not transitioning nicely. It’s not flowing naturally. Also, why does every scene have to be big? It’s like all the actors wanted to have a big moment."
@theresamunondo replied:
"I actually think they covered a fair amount because I personally think that all promo clips and teasers should all be covered first week, and this rate if definitely the way to go."
@vee_mdletye reacted:
"I enjoyed the first episode, but I agree, it should've been an hour-long episode or perhaps release 3 episodes at a time."
@sliceoftendy said:
"I enjoyed it too! I really wish we could get more episodes dropped in one go. I really can’t wait to watch the second episode already."
Sdumo Mtshali and Thembinkosi Mthembu join The Four of Us
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Homecoming and Shaka Ilembe actor Thembinkosi Mthembu had landed a role in The Four of Us opposite Marked actor Sdumo Mtshali.
The pair joined former The River actress Sindi Dlathu and former The Queen star Rami Chuene.
The Tshedza Pictures telenovela was set to replace popular soapie Scandal! on eTV.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za