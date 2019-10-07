Fezile Makhanya is a South African television personality and actor, who is well-known for his role as a continuity presenter on SABC1. It is interesting how Fezile has managed to keep his career going over the years amid setbacks, and he has recently been the talk of the town, especially for his dramatic body transformation. So, who is Fezile Makhanya?

Fezile Makhanya has been cast for several films and high-ranking television programs that have shaped his career. His spontaneous rise to fame sparks a lot of admiration around his name, which is now shining in the industry. He recently admitted to Times LIVE that his acting career matured after he featured as Tebogo. His vibrant media coverage and praises for an excellent portrayal of Tebogo Ncube wraps it all.

Fezile Makhanya profile summary

Full name: Nkosifezile L. Makhanya

Date of birth: 13th of July, 1984

Place of birth: Sikhawini, Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, South African

Age: 39 years old as of 2014

39 years old as of 2014 Nationality: South African

Instagram: @fezile_makhanya

Twitter: @FezileMakhanya

@FezileMakhanya Relationship status: Married

Married Occupation: South African actor and television personality

South African actor and television personality Years active: 2006 to date

2006 to date Famous for: Role as continuity presenter on SABC1 and Tebogo Ncube

Fezile Makhanya's biography

The multitalented Fezile prefers to live a private life leaving shreds of light into his inner circle. Even so, our observational eye has been able to learn broadly about his life. Fezile Makhanya bio ignites nothing less of an accomplished actor and a loving husband.

Fezile Makhanya's early life and education

Fezile spent a better part of his childhood at Esikhaleni, where he was born. At a tender age, Fezile developed a passion for sports. His love for athletics and rugby grew even stronger as he grew up. It is out of this passion that Fezile earned a scholarship to Glenwood High School, a prestigious Durban-based school.

He would enroll and later graduate from the University of South Africa (UNISA) with a degree in Bachelor of Commerce. Felize is highly skilled in Financial Risk Management and has also cleared his Equities, registered person exams. He has equally demonstrated competencies in financial markets.

Fezile Makhanya's parents and family

Makhanya was born into an entrepreneurial family that encouraged him to look past his passion for sports for a business degree. Fezile Makhanya sister, Sihle Makhanya, is an equally famous television personality who is best recognized for her 2015 Miss SA Finalist. She is a staunch health fanatic who does not tire of empowering young and upcoming ones. She strongly believes in the success of her brother, Fezile.

Fezile Makhanya wife

Who is Fezile Makhanya married to? 2012 was an eventful year for Fezile Makhanya and his wife, who courageously walked down the aisle. The couple wedded in a traditional ceremony that lit the social sphere.

I don’t think you could ever find a balance, because I’m known publicly, the only thing I want as mine and mine alone, is the relationship that I have with my partner, and luckily for me, thank God, she’s not a public person, she’s a corporate, nine-to-five, and that's where she likes to stay.

Here is one of Fezile Makhanya's wedding pics:

In 2024, the couple welcomed their second baby.

Fezile Makhanya's career

His debut in 2006 drove Felize with the desire to take his rugby skills national and even beyond. It partly explains why Felize turned down a scholarship to become a Simunye brand ambassador on SABC 1. It was quite an accomplishment to hold a rugby and athletics record for about 10-years before relocating to Johannesburg for greener pastures.

His decision to give the entertainment industry a shot would forever change the course of his career. He appeared on Ricoffy advert before becoming a VJ for Channel O. His acting career and television appearances continue to build Felize’s career even stronger

Notable television and acting roles

2008: Co-hosted the SABC1 magazine show Countdown 2010 with Eugene Khoza and Lebo Motsoeli.

2009: Hosted “No Sweat Golden Goal” sports game show on e.tv

2010: e.tv drama series eKasi, Our Stories "Sugar Mommy," episode. (Season 2-4)

2011: Host for ONE Gospel reality competition Shine in its second season

2012: Guest starred in the Mzansi Magic telenovela iNkaba.

2015: Starred in Mzansi Magic drama series Rockville as Sandile.

2016: Guest appearance on Mzansi Magic drama series Rockville

2016: SABC1 drama series Tempy Pushas; replaced Sdumo Mtshali for the third season.

2017: Cohost SABC2 game show Fundis with Kope Makgae

He has equally featured in several other television roles including:

Abo Mzala (Season 3): Andile

Gaz'lam (Season 2): Jabulile's Boyfriend

Harvest (Season 1): Andile

Intersexions (Season 1): Jabu

Isibaya (Season 6): Hlongwane (as Fezile Makhaya)

Jozi Streets (Season 1): Sgt. Tokyo

Muvhango (Season 1): Muzi

Rented Family (Season 1): Sonny Boy

Tempy Pushas (Season 3): Kuti Daniels

The Queen (Season 2): Tebogo Ncube

Unmarried (Season 1): Donald

Zone 14 (Season 1 &2): Sbu

Fezile Makhanya net worth

The famous Fezile now has a breeze, having built a stable career in the entertainment industry. Sources indicate that he has accumulated a net worth of $400,000 primarily from his outspoken acting career.

Fezile Makhanya has become a skilled television personality with a strong personal will. His dedication to the entertainment industry has left many of his fans highly motivated. Fezile is now famed as “South Africa’s man crush every day” for his newly built body and popularity as a responsible man to his wife. Many people look up to Fezile for his charming personality, success, and good looks, which are now even better thanks to his bodybuilding quest.

