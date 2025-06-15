Shaka iLembe actress and executive producer Nomzamo Mbatha recently made headlines when she attended the premiere of the show

Mbatha met King Misuzulu and his fiancée Nomzamo Masesi Mayeni on the red carpet of the award-winning TV show

South Africans took to social media this week to praise Mbatha for her hard work and reacted to her video with the king

'Shaka iLembe' star Nomzamo Mbatha met the king. Images: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini surprised South Africans this week when he attended the launch of Shaka iLembe with his fiancée Nomzamo Masesi Myeni.

Misuzulu and his fiancée acknowledged actress and TV producer Nomzamo Mbatha at the premiere of the hit drama series this week.

@ThAfricanRoyals reveals on X that King Misuzulu KaZwelithini of AmaZulu kingdom attended Shaka iLembe launch with Nomzamo MaMyeni on Thursday, 11 June.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald shared a clip on his account X of the king with MamMyeni at the premiere on Thursday, greeting actress Nomzamo Mbatha.

South Africans react to Shaka iLembe premiere

@NosiphoMaphum18 responded:

"The way he acknowledged Nomzamo, ncooh man."

YolandaMiya said to Mbatha:

"Absolutely exquisite! You have brought history to life."

LadyKhoza replied to Mbatha:

"You are a gemstone my lovey. I’m really proud of you."

King Misuzulu and Nomzamo Myeni rubbish breakup rumours

IOL reported in February that King Misuzulu and his fiancée Nomzamo Myeni have allegedly fixed their marital challenges.

The pair were spotted attending the opening ceremony of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature earlier this year after their alleged breakup.

Myeni's presence at the ceremony rubbished reports that there was a marital rift between them.

Rumours of the king and Myeni's separation began after the king called off their traditional wedding ceremony towards the end of January.

"Although there was no reason given by the king or the royal family, many people speculated that the royal family was not happy with Myeni as she has children from a previous relationship," reports the publication.

@SandileKaMsibi said:

"If the King Does something: It becomes the culture. Democracy ruined you people. You think you have a say in everything."

@TheWitchetal replied:

"It is also against a royal principles house for him to do that."

@visse_ss said:

"I really miss the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. At least he carried the dignity of the throne with grace. This one is not make sure. It's drama after drama. Where is the stability and leadership the Zulu nation deserves?"

@Remiazania2 replied:

"We miss King Zwelithini in these trying times, where his son, King Misuzulu, has lost respect for Isihlalo sikaZulu."

The king attended the ‘Shaka iLembe’ season 2 premiere. Images: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Model and actress Luyanda Zuma opens up about landing a role on Shaka iLembe season 2

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that former Miss SA finalist and actress Luyanda Zuma has joined the second season of Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe.

The rising star opens up about auditioning and landing the role of Shaka's love interest in the popular TV show.

South Africans look forward to the second season which premieres on Sunday, 15 June on Mzansi Magic.

