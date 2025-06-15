Nomzamo Mbatha was on a press run to promote Shaka Ilembe' s brand new season, which started on 15 June 2025

The South African actress plays Queen Nandi, Shaka Zulu's mother, and her recent display in front of a live audience demonstrates that she was cast perfectly

Nomzamo Mbatha left her fans in awe of her powerful presence at one of Johannesburg's biggest malls, where she interacted with the crowd

Nomzamo Mbatha spent most of June 2025 promoting the new season of Shaka Ilembe. The people got to see just how well suited she is to play Queen Nandi when she made a special appearance at Fourways Mall.

Nomzamo Mbatha was at Fourways Mall, and she sang for the audience in a traditional Zulu performance. Image: Stefanie Keenan

Fans of Nomzamo Mbatha were gushing over how phenomenal she looked as she took to the stage to entertain the audience in a video. Online users were raving about the actress who perfectly depicts Queen Nandi.

Nomzamo Mbatha dazzles for Shaka Ilembe

In a video shared on TikTok on 2 June 2025, by @kaizenmediaza, Nomzamo Mbatha was seen wearing a red traditional Zulu ensemble as she kicked off a song. Her powerful voice boomed, and the backup performers joined in with a chorus, as well as each of them taking a turn to dance. Watch the video of Nomzamo singing in isiZulu below:

Nomzamo Mbatha flies SA flag high

South Africans have been proud of Nomzamo Mbatha, who has also made her mark on the overseas market. The beloved actress attended the 2025 Met Gala as an African international correspondent. She rubbed shoulders with the crème de la crème of fashion of entertainment, including South Africa's very own Tyla.

In another international moment, Nomzamo made her mark at the Cannes Film Festival. The stunning actress had lots of eyes on her when she showed up dressed to the nines. Nomzamo attended the film festival to stream Shaka Ilembe. She also secured an award as one of the top 100 women in film on 21 May 2025.

Nomzamo Mbatha has been representing South Africa well on global stages. Image: Leon Bennett

SA cheers for Nomzamo Mbatha

People were raving about Nommzo's voice when she sang in isiZulu. Fans declared their undying love for Nomzamo Mbatha.

Gazu OngenaMngani said:

"Mshana wami Xolani ngithe ekwazise ukuthi uthandwa yimi. (Tell her I love her.)"

Mahle Zulu wrote:

"Luqinile unyawo🤣 , ave ngikuthanda Nomzamo (I just love her.)"

Angel Gasa gushed:

"I love this gal ❤️"

thobile added:

"Nomzamo I love you."

Nokuthula Mtolo Sebrina made commented:

"Kodwa Zamo eey alunyakazi nyawo."

Boonolo🎀⟭⟬⁷ said:

"Mamkhululi, I could hear kutsi this voice sounds familiar 😭🤞"

Nomzamo Mbatha wows at 'Shaka iLembe' Season 2 premiere

Briefly News previously reported that South African actress and philanthropist Nomzamo Mbatha shut down the Shaka iLembe premiere for the second year running.

The actress who plays the role of Queen Mother Nandi, fully embodied the theme of African Royalty at the Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere held at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Thursday evening, 12 June 2025.

In the comments, netizens gushed over Nomzamo Mbatha’s look at the Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere and declared that she deserved to be crowned best dressed.

