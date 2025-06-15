Reality TV star Musa Mseleku says he's proud of Uthando Nes'Thembu bagging a nomination at the Simon Sabela Awards

The polygamist praises his family for getting the recognition in the Best TV Production category for its eighth season

Viewers of the reality TV show are rooting for the show, which is competing with Real Housewives of Durban and Icala

Businessman Musa Mseleku has reacted to his reality TV show, Uthando Nes'Thembu getting nominated in the Best TV Production category.

Mseleku, who previously made headlines when he had a stroke reveals that his family has worked hard for this achievement

The polygamist reveals to Daily Sun: "I believe they deserve each and every single nomination that comes their way."

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald revealed on his X account on Wednesday, 11 May that the hit TV show has been nominated at the Simon Sabela Awards.

"Uthando Nesthembu season 8 has been nominated for Best TV Production at the Simon Sabela Awards," said Mcdonald.

The popular reality TV show is reportedly competing with South Africa's popular drama series, Icala which stars Sannah Mchunu and Lerato Mvelase.

The show is also competing with season 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban in the same categor.

South Africans react to the nomination

@MrsMoyo10 responded:

"Award the script writer too for sticking to Mangwabe's story and making it so believable. And give Mangwabe the best actress award too. Why not?"

@madamkimberlly said"

"They better win shame. Laba all Uthando Nesthembu fans should vote. I wonder if the award is gonna be at Sea Park or Umzumbe?"

@dumzie023 wrote:

"USamke must win something. She was the one creating normality in that house."

@thembisak_ said:

"And it must win. It really was a great season this year. Speaking of Shibase. He must get 'Best Supporting' in an ensemble cast."

@Gugulove20 wrote:

"They must win. This family has given us a reality TV."

@Nthabi26214226 replied:

"They should win ngoba (because) wow there’s no family that stresses the country like this one."

@lucia_ngwenya12 wrote:

"Asbonge uMayeni (let's thank uMayeni). She held this season with so much drama."

@refilwe_monare said:

"My show. Congratulations to the cast, producers and everyone else."

@Manzezulu03 wrote:

"Listen!! They got me by my non-existent balls, mind you, I’ve never even watched a season before."

@AusThapi said:

"They truly deserve it. How do we vote?"

@ZunguThandanan3 replied:

"They deserve that award."

