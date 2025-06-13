Talented The River actress Galaletsang Koffman recently criticised the South African entertainment industry

Koffman, who played salon owner Beauty on The River for 6 seasons shares that actors deserve to earn money for reruns

The multi-award-winning telenovela, The River, which currently airs in other countries has been cancelled after 6 seasons

Popular actress Galaletsang Koffman, who starred alongside Warren Masemola on The River recently opened up about the entertainment industry.

Koffman who is famously known for playing Beauty opposite late actor Presley Chweneyagae shares that actors are depressed because they are not protected.

The actress reveals in an interview with Sowetan that acting is not as glamorous as people think.

"The truth is that our industry is broken. It’s unregulated, exploitative, and deeply unsupportive. I’ve worked on a show that airs in 36 countries – and I haven’t received a cent from those reruns. How is that okay?" Koffman asked.

Koffman adds that actors are dealing with psychological, emotional, and financial strain.

The former The River star says she knows of industry colleagues who are depressed. The popular star has called for an urgent intervention to protect the actor's livelihood.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed on his X account in 2023 that the multi-award-winning telenovela, The River has been canned after 6 seasons.

South Africans react to The River ending

ssdn@NkunzEmnyama7

At least for us who are still watching 161 we still have a lot of seasons to watch.

@Heydavinaa_ said:

"They’ve had a good run. It started off as one of the best telenovelas due to their storyline and talent, like many other South African shows, it began to lose the plot each season (from season 3)."

@the_blue_beary replied:

"It has run its course. It's given us enough. Now people can officially stop paying for DSTV."

@AneleMadondo2 wrote:

"Zolani and Zweli are gone. Lindiwe won’t be the Lindiwe we know, it's time for it to end."

@Jabu_Macdonald replied:

"Kill me and bury me now. I see no point in watching TV anymore."

@kbhebhe responded:

"With 6 seasons I think we are good to let it go. The storylines have all run their course and it’s been good all rounds."

@Mthobisi_Yolisa wrote:

"But honestly 1Magic will struggle to find a show or telenovela that will attract viewers like The River."

@B_MsKgotla said:

"Cancel it. They ruined a very good show. We used to live, eat, and breathe The River. Now it's a mess. They don't even listen to their viewers' concerns."

Video: ’The River’s Galaletsang Koffman criticises fans at Presley Chweneyagae’s memorial service

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this June that actress Galaletsang Koffman who is famously known for playing Beauty on The River recently defended herself against fans.

Koffman attended Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service at State Theatre and refused to take pictures with fans.

South Africans took to the actress' video to respond to her views while some were surprised, she didn't want to take pictures.

