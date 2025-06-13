Actress Galaletsang Koffman who is famously known for playing Beauty on The River recently defended herself against fans

Koffman attended Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service at State Theatre and refused to take pictures with fans

South Africans took to the actress' video to respond to her views while some were surprised she didn't want to take pictures

Actress Galaletsang Koffman, who starred opposite Warren Masemola on The River recently criticised fans at Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service.

Koffman, who played a salon owner alongside Thapelo Sebogodi in the telenovela slammed fans for requesting pictures at Chweneyagae's ceremony.

Journalist and social media user @JuliaCelebReports shared a video of Koffman on TikTok addressing fans of Chweneyagae.

Julia captioned the video: "Actress Galaletsang Koffman who plays the role of Beauty on The River refusing to take pictures with fans at Presley Chweneyagae’s memorial service."

In the video, Koffman is seen with her co-star Warren Masemola, who was also present at Chweneyagae's memorial service at State Theatre on Thursday, 5 June.

Koffman says in the video: "Where I'm from, we don't take pictures at funerals. I don't know how y'all were raised."

South Africans react to Koffman's video

Kimberly Mofokeng said:

"She was so right, people think everything is content."

official_samey replied:

"Beauty said nothing wrong. You can't ask for pictures at a funeral, it's wrong timing."

letshegotebe responded:

"Warren is advising people about alcohol. Ena onwa (he drinks) at the friend he claims to love at the memorial service. This is how he pays his last respect to Presley."

Moo said:

"I've been fighting with my older sister about this. I'm also against taking pictures at a funeral."

chocksticSA🇿🇦 replied:

"Aowa don't judge this girl. O ryt (she's right). Pictures at funeral ke eng", (why take pictures at a funeral?).

Nto N said:

"O right Galaletsang (Galaletsang is right). Lona galena maitseo", (you guys don't have manners).

Pringle wrote:

"Galaletsang is one of the smartes and moset intelligent actors I've ever met. This contents creators confuse the true characters and what we see on TV."

Mrs Charlotte

"She's right. At the funeral? Guys come on."

M.kiddow said:

"She is correct why are y’all fighting?"

Lesh replied:

"I agree with her though. If it was a wedding yes, but a funeral aowa (no way). Let's be considerate please."

lucidic2488 wrote:

"Honestly now. We can't want people mournimg to be taking pictures and use the name, 'we are fans' emngwabeni? I can't even imagine how this lady felt because that was someone she spent crucial moments with. Ningenzi yonke into a Scott Maphume issue hle. Asizwelaneni sometimes", (you need to sympathise).

'The River's Beauty says she doesn't take pictures at funerals. Image: ZimojaL

Source: Instagram

