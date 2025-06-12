Award-winning actor Clint Brink recently joined the third season of Ferguson Films' King of Joburg

Brink has joined actors Zolisa Xaluva, Connie Ferguson, and Malik Yoba in the hit Netflix series

South Africans recently took to social media to respond to the upcoming season which drops on Friday, 13 June

Actor Clint Brink joins ‘Kings of Joburg’. Images: ConnieFerguson, ZolisaXaluva and ClintBrink

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! actor Clint Brink is thrilled to have joined season 3 of Netflix's King of Joburg alongside Connie Ferguson.

The actor also stars opposite American actor Malik Yoba, who plays Fergusons's love interest on the show.

Brink reveals in an interview with Sowetan that being on the set of Kings of Joburg season 3 has been amazing.

The publication adds that Brink is the latest addition to the hit Netflix series. The actor reportedly turned down the show over scheduling conflicts in the past 2 seasons.

“When the first season came out, Shona [Ferguson] called me and asked me to play his brother, Mo. At the time, I couldn’t shoot due to a clash in my shooting schedule on Binnelanders,” says Brink.

The former Scandal! star adds that things worked out for the best as Zolisa Xaluva who got the role is an excellent actor.

Brink also received a call to join the second season but still couldn't join the show. The actor adds that the day he resigned at Binnelanders, Samad Davis, who is the producer of Kings of Joburg called him to join the third season.

Netflix recently shared the trailer for the upcoming season, which drops on Friday, 13 June.

South Africans react to the thriller

@litcxhie said:

"Great seeing Calvin from Isidingo days back on our screens I can’t wait. Trailer looks exciting."

@CreativeBila9 replied:

"Seems nca (nicer) than season 2."

@TRi_Th3iDea wrote:

"How much money got thrown at them? This looks better than seasons 1 and 2. It seems like even the writing got stepped up. I'm hyped now."

@jnrflacko replied:

"I'm excited for season 3."

@malawi_truth said:

"I have to watch this movie."

@mrbossman60 wrote:

"I will definitely need to watch this movie right here."

@chestermayifo said:

"Please hear me out. Mpumelelo Bhulose could have been a close to perfect replacement for Shona Ferguson on Kings of Joburg. I guess after talent comes discipline."

@Icy_sonie replied:

"You just made my entire week even though the new week starts tomorrow."

@MPusoeng62663 said:

"Wait is this for real? Gavin from Why Did I Get Married will star in a local production?"

@novakoutique wrote:

"No way. I hope she feeds off his energy...I'm tired of her mediocre performances."

