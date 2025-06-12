Uthando Nesthembu recently bagged a nomination at the Simon Sabela Awards

The famous show was recognised in the Best TV Production category for its eighth season, and fans said it was well-deserved

Mzansi is rooting for its favourite problematic family to take home the award, with others demanding another season

‘Uthando Nesthembu’ was nominated at the Simon Sabela Awards. Image: musamseleku

Fans hope the producers of Uthando Nesthembu will return for another season after the show received an award nomination.

Uthando Nesthembu bags award nod

Following the season finale of Uthando Nesthembu, fans are unsure about whether their favourite polygamous family will return to their screens anytime soon.

The season came to an end as tensions were rising among the family members, with Musa Mseleku at the centre of all the chaos, and fans were convinced the family was breaking up right in front of their eyes.

As they hopefully mend their relationships away from the public eye, Twitter (X) user Jabu McDonald shared some good news to brighten everybody's day.

The eighth season of ‘Uthando Nesthembu’ received a nod for Best TV Production at the Simon Sabela Awards. Image: musamseleku

Taking to his timeline, the entertainment commentator revealed that the show was nominated at the Simon Sabela Awards for Best TV Production, for the stellar performances delivered in the eighth season:

"'Uthando Nesthembu' season 8 has been nominated for Best TV Production at the Simon Sabela Awards."

Mzansi shows love to Uthando Nesthembu

South Africans congratulated the Mselekus on their nomination and hope they bring home the award:

abu_they demanded:

"Yass. Now give them a 24-hour channel."

Nthabi26214226 joked:

"They should win because, wow, there’s no other family that stresses the country like this one."

NomMkhize1 said:

"Well deserved! This season they ate! They let us in."

MrsMoyo10 suggested:

"Award the script writer too for sticking to Mangwabe's story and making it so believable. And give Mangwabe the Best Actress Award too, why not?"

madamkimberlly posted:

"They better win, shame. All Uthando Nesthembu fans, let’s vote. I wonder if the award is gonna be at Sea Park or Umzumbe."

Mzansi is rooting for ‘Uthando Nesthembu’ to bring home the Simon Sabela Award. Image: musamseleku

Meanwhile, others are begging for season nine, saying the family had a lot of things to unpack since the last season:

danieta_m demanded:

"We want seasons 9 and 10. After that, they can stop."

DimakatsoM72154 said:

"They better be shooting season 9."

K_Mathebe_ was disappointed:

"Urgh, thought you were telling us that there is another season coming."

Fans recall famous Uthando Nesthembu episode

As viewers eagerly await the ninth season of the popular show, they took a look at one of the most loved episodes from Uthando Nesthembu.

Briefly News reported on the claims that a number of South African women became interested in polygamy after watching Musa Mseleku buy cars for his three wives at the time, namely MaNgwabe, MaYeni, and MaCele.

The episode saw the famous polygamist driving his blindfolded wives to a dealership where he surprised them with their own Mercedes-Benzes:

Mpumelelo Mseleku seemingly makes girlfriend reveal

In more Uthando Nesthembu updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mpumelelo Mseleku's alleged new girlfriend.

The reality TV star shared pictures with his rumoured new missus, and fans suspect that he's building his mini sthembu.

