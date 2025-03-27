Uthando Nes'thembu fans have expressed concerns regarding the division in the Mseleku family

The popular South African reality show is now in its eighth Season, but some fans feel this should be the last

A user sparked a massive debate on why they feel the show should end, as they feel that the family is falling apart

'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans want the show to end. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's most successful reality TV shows, Uthando Nesthembu, has been trending weekly ever since Season 8 commenced. Now, fans are expressing genuine concerns over the state of the family, with some suggesting the show should end if Musa Mseleku, the patriarch, wants to keep his family intact.

Fans claim Mseleku family is breaking apart

Over the last few episodes, wife number five has been introduced to the world, much to some of Musa Mseleku's wives' disapproval.

Some of his wives have threatened to leave him, while others blame him for all the problems in the households. In the last few episodes, Mseleku broke down twice as he battled a stroke. His wives had to grapple to pay for his medical bills.

A fan, @sibane_s, via an X post claimed the family is headed towards collapse, and some people seem to agree.

Mzansi blames Musa Mseleku for family's division

Social media users expressed frustration and heartbreak as they claimed to be witnessing the end of Musa Mseleku's family. Some people blame his past actions, saying they are now backfiring.

@Zenzele_Enhle expressed heartbreak:

"The sad part is that they're leaving uMseleku at his lowest. The man is very ill and weak. He really needs the support he could get from his wives."

@HerMagnificenc blames Musa:

"He can get the support he needs from his number five. He chose to break his family apart by introducing her. They were already on rocky ground; he was supposed to work on all his marriages, but he keeps calling his wives “old.”

@GuguSeritsane argued:

"He made his bed he must lie on it. When he was being selfish, he didn’t think about the consequences and the future. Now that people are choosing themselves like he did, it’s a problem."

@mazondiehy stated:

"I absolutely agree with you. Such shows make me wonder if polygamy is our original culture or man made culture. Wow, all the people in this polygamous marriage are living a lie."

@JustNorca remains optimistic:

"True. If this is not scripted, that family is done. Mbali is so checked out and leaving. Mpumelelo’s attitude will cause a greater rift between the wives, and among his siblings, too. I hope Musa is fully recovered and is fixing the issues."

@aliiizwa stated:

"Musa honestly can’t act like the victim. He was told in advance that if he goes ahead with this, one will leave."

