South African popular polygamist Musa Mseleku recently revealed how much he spends on groceries per month

During an interview on Newzroom Afrika, the reality TV star confessed to spending R40K a month on groceries for his households

Many netizens were stunned by Musa Mseleku's revelation of how much he spends on groceries

Musa Mseleku confessed to how much he spends on groceries. Image: Rogan Ward

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Musa Mseleku's pockets seemed to be deeper than what many people had speculated.

Recently, the South African polygamist Musa Mseleku confessed during an interview with Newszroom Afrika earlier that he spends R40K per month on groceries for his household.

His revelation left many netizens shook at how much he spends on food on a monthly basis. An X user @Phathizwe_RSA posted the short clip of Mseleku's interview on the news channel and captioned it:

"Musa Mseleku says he spends over 40k a month just on groceries at his household."

Netizens have mixed reactions

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how much Mseleku spends on groceries every month. Here's what they had to say:

@RamaphiriMpho commented:

"But didn’t have medical card? Who is he fooling."

@leratolushaba replied:

"R40k for all 4 households? I would have thought he spent more."

@yangamessi said:

"That’s half a million per annum, yoh people have money out there."

@lerato_morapedi wrote:

"Okay, I suppose over 40k could also mean around 60k because ain’t no way 40k is enough for all those houses and those children. MaYeni’s household alone probably spends 15k+ on food, 2 adults, 3 children and a helper. Obviously, I’m assuming."

@Blackhoney008 commented:

"Well, he wanted a big family."

@Tau_Lenyora mentioned:

"The man can lie unprovoked."

Musa Mseleku spends almost R500K on groceries a year. Image: Rogan Ward

Source: Getty Images

