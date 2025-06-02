Social media has been buzzing since the beginning of Izingane Zes'Thembu season 3 on Sunday, 25 May 2025

An online user recently revealed Mpumelelo Mseleku's alleged new girlfriend, Amahle Gasela

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the new alleged girlfriend who went viral on social media

Mpumelelo Mseleku's new alleged girlfriend was revealed. Image: @sbindi_mseleku, @amahle_mgazi

Source: Instagram

It has been a month, and already the drama is brewing since the return of Ingane Zes'Thembu season 3 began on Sunday, 25 May 2025. A new cast member was introduced and has turned social media upside down.

Who is Amahle Gasela?

As we all know, Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku has been vocal about getting a new girlfriend who is still pure so that he can make his first wife. An online user @Lalunaki27 left many netizens shook as they revealed Sbindi's alleged new girlfriend, Amahle Gasela, on social media.

Watch the clip of Amahle Gasela below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to Sbindi's alleged new girlfriend

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the alleged new woman in Sbindi's life after Vuyokazi left him. Here's what they had to say:

@Paballo_maseko_ said:

"She looks so sweet."

@Lethabo88301 wrote:

"She looks uncomfortable."

@UmashiyaAmahle commented:

"Yizi Lima shame ngl, you are gorgeous and you choose to settle with Mpumelelo nah man."

@NeneLeakesWigs mentioned:

"Another gorgeous girl putting herself through madness."

@iwillfetchu responded:

"She looks so scared. Tirelo is definitely gonna have a field day, shame the bullying will be up there."

@BabablacksheepK replied:

"Another pretty girl is going to embarrass herself on National television. Foolishness is Tirelo's role, bakithi."

@Jabu_Macdonald stated:

"She’s beautiful 🥹 he definitely likes them yellow and thick."

Sbindi Mseleku followed the footsteps of his father, Musa. Image: @sbindi_mseleku, @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

What fans can expect on Izingane Zes'thembu season 3

Izingane Zes'thembu follows the daily lives of the five older Mseleku siblings: Mpumelelo, Mpilo, Sne, Lwandle and Abongwe as they navigate the ups and downs of adulthood.

Mpumelelo’s then-girlfriend, Vuyokazi Nciweni, will not return for the new season. Regardless, Mpumelelo will still try to follow in his father, Musa Mseleku’s, footsteps.

Similar to Season 2, he will confront challenges involving his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Tirelo, as well as a new unnamed love interest. Tirelo previously unpacked what viewers can expect in the third season of the reality TV show.

She said:

"All I can tell you is that this season is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions. There's so much realisation of a lot of things. I would also like to let people know that there is some growth that they can expect from me."

MultiChoice and Musa Mseleku slammed for Izingane Zes'thembu

Meanwhile, not everyone was on board with the Mseleku getting a spin-off series from Uthando Nesthembu. In 2023, Briefly News reported that entertainment commentator Phil Mphela criticised MultiChoice for awarding the Mseleku family too many shows on their platform.

Mphela said the family was receiving "preferential treatment," adding it would be detrimental to the company and its channel, Mzansi Magic.

Source: Briefly News