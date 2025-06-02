Uthando Nes'Thembu star Mbali "MaNgwabe" Mseleku has been hogging headlines ever since she mentioned that she wants to leave polygamy

Recently, an online user sparked a debate on social media among fans regarding MaNgwabe's relationship status

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the reality TV star's relationship status

MaNgwabe's relationship status sparked a debate n social media.

Source: Instagram

It's not a surprise that Mbali MaNgwabe Mseleku's marriage with her husband Musa, has been rocky since season 7 of Uthando Nes'Thembu, which had many netizens talking about it on social media, and once again, she hogged headlines regarding her love life.

Recently, an online user @tshoaniiey_m sparked a heated debate on X (formerly Twitter) after she brought up MaNgwabe's relationship status. The netizen posted a picture of the reality TV star and her husband, Musa Mseleku, which was shared by the Polygamist on his Instagram page.

See the post below:

Netizens react to MaNgwabe's relationship status

Many netizens didn't hold back as they flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mbali's relationship status after years of claiming that she is leaving her husband if he were to introduce a fifth wife.

Here are some of the comments below:

@NeneLeakesWigs said:

"Fact that y'all believe she'll ever leave him lol."

@NtombikayiseBa6 mentioned:

"The show is staged. You can’t convince me otherwise."

@Nathi87196520 responded:

"Zulu women, when they say till death do us part, believe them because they mean every word. They never leave their marriage."

@Ms__Siko replied:

"They even look alike! They are inseparable."

@teffo_ME commented:

"Marriage is not something you can easily leave, even the abused find it hard to leave, so yena she is not being abused."

@__wangwangwang_ stated:

"This is reality TV, not real life, Entertainment has never been reality. This is like the toxic girlfriend or boyfriend story, yeah, they might fight and argue, but they love each other and will do anything for and to be with each other."

Fans questioned MaNgwabe and Musa Mseleku's marriage.

Source: Instagram

Viewer claims MaNgwabe is always annoyed

Meanwhile, during the April 2025 episodes of Uthando Nes'Thembu, viewers were once again shown a side of Mbali 'MaNgwabe' Ngwabe that she has failed to hide for the past eight seasons.

@JabuMacdonald shared a screenshot of MaNgwabe, who looked annoyed by her husband, Musa Mseleku, at the family vacation. Her frustration was hard to hide as she was fuming and wearing one earring.

MaNgwabe has always been vocal about her disapproval of Musa Mseleku's ways. She has always threatened to pack her bags and leave the polygamous marriage.

Even with the introduction of wife number five, MaKhwela, she was one of the wives who disputed this. Not to say she has never smiled on the show. In some social media posts, she is always showing her glow, especially in her selfies.

Sne Mseleku rumoured to be pregnant

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku's eldest daughter, Snenhlanhla 'Sne' Mseleku, has clapped back at pregnancy rumours.

Fans of Uthando Nes'thembu suspect that this is the reason she is always bitter on the show. Sne caught wind of the accusations and clapped back at the rumours in a scathing video, denying the pregnancy.

Source: Briefly News